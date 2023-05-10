CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park Launches Hybrid Affordable Housing in Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Lake Havasu City, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park is excited to announce the launch of their hybrid affordable housing solution in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Recognizing the growing demand for alternative and cost-effective housing options, Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park has developed a unique offering that combines luxury amenities and a competitive price per square foot, catering to both residents and vacationers in Lake Havasu City. The company has plans to expand its concept into communities across the United States.

The Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park provides homes at nearly $100 less per square foot than the average Arizona home, while offering an array of luxury amenities. Residents can enjoy a general store, laundromat, fitness gym, fuel station, swimming pool and spa, golf driving range, tennis court, pickleball, basketball court, a kids park, and a dog exercise area. Furthermore, Riverbound also provides an RV Park concierge service, featuring detail services, fuel services, towing services, certified technicians, and general store delivery. The park is located near the waters of Lake Havasu, providing a unique and customizable community living experience tailored to individual preferences and financial needs.

In addition to affordable housing, Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park offers flexible in-house financing options, accommodating a smooth and seamless purchase process for its clients. Ryan Rodney, CEO of Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park, saw an opportunity to innovate within the industry and took action. "I decided not to be just another normal storage company. I started to get creative with it and decided to take luxury storage and RV park use under one umbrella. This new outdoor recreational category started on the back of a napkin, and I trademarked the idea and started working 7 days a week." Following a revamped Grand Opening in 2021, Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park is now celebrating its 5th year in business.

By offering residents a comprehensive range of services and amenities, Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park alleviates the burden of time-consuming and costly home maintenance tasks, allowing homeowners to focus on enjoying their lifestyle. The company's innovative approach to housing presents an attractive alternative for those seeking a more affordable and customizable living solution. Riverbound Custom Storage & RV Park is set to expand this concept further. For more information, visit https://riverboundcustomstorage.com.

