Fort Bend County Epicenter And Houston Volleyball Academy Agree To Multi-Year Partnership

ROSENBERG, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Bend County Epicenter, managed by the Sports Facilities Companies, has partnered with the Houston Volleyball Academy to be the organization's official home training and practice facility. Opening in August, The Epicenter will host weekly training sessions in its multipurpose area, equipped with 4 volleyball courts, in preparation for HVA's upcoming volleyball tournament. This major event will draw more than 80 regional teams on 12 courts to the Epicenter on January 6-7, 2024.

"HVA is thrilled to bring our brand of volleyball to the Epicenter and provide high-level volleyball training and competition to this first-class facility in Fort Bend County," said Sean Carter, HVA's Club Director. HVA is known to be one of the top volleyball clubs in Texas with a 30-year history, boasting boys' and girls' volleyball programs for ages 7-18.

HVA's youth volleyball program will train year-round, while the club programs will run from November through June of each season. "The Epicenter is focused on bringing top-notch sports and entertainment events to Fort Bend County. Our partnership with HVA will positively impact the community locally, while their tournaments will bring teams from across the region to compete at our new facility," said Toby Wyman, General Manager of the Epicenter.

In the coming weeks, HVA will provide additional Information related to HVA youth and club programs at the Fort Bend County Epicenter. You can visit www.hva.club to learn more about HVA.

About Fort Bend Epicenter

The 230,000 square-foot multi-purpose event center will sit on a 51.75-acre site near the southwest corner of State Highway 59 and State Highway 36 in Rosenberg, near the site of the county fairgrounds. The venue will host music, rodeo, graduation ceremonies, sports and more. This 10,000-seat facility will have a combination of telescopic and fixed seating for a total seating capacity of 8,500 and 1,500 floor seats. It can also easily be transformed into multiple seating arrangements for different assemblies, music, and sports in a championship or tournament play. The 177,000 square-foot main arena will have concessions and restrooms in the pre-function space. The 20,000-square-foot multi-purpose event center will provide floor space support for sporting events and other large assemblies. A 33,000-square-foot pavilion will provide covered staging areas for agricultural events and additional venue support space south of the main arena. The developer behind the project is Stonehenge Holdings, LLC and specializes in developments for public entities.

