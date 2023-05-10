Submit Release
Report on Voting From the 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX - NVA) NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 9, 2023. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 28, 2023 (the "Circular").

1.        Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

    Votes For   Percent   Votes
Against		  
Percent
    148,135,055   99.81%   274,765
   0.19%


2.        Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee   Votes For   Percent   Votes
Withheld		   Percent
                 
Pentti O. Karkkainen   108,704,746   73.25%   39,705,074   26.75%
Ronald J. Eckhardt   109,676,538   73.90%   38,733,282   26.10%
K. L. (Kate) Holzhauser   110,173,684   74.24%   38,236,136   25.76%
Mary Ellen Lutey   110,337,727   74.35%   38,072,093   25.65%
Keith A. MacPhail   104,908,170   70.69%   43,501,650   29.31%
Ronald J. Poelzer   102,893,034   69.33%   45,516,786   30.67%
Deborah S. Stein   104,267,749   70.26%   44,142,071   29.74%
Jonathan A. Wright   109,838,872   74.01%   38,570,948   25.99%
Grant A. Zawalsky   106,271,044   71.61%   42,138,776   28.39%


3.        Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

    Votes For   Percent   Votes
Withheld		   Percent
    144,337,075   96.82%   4,741,273   3.18%


4.        Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

    Votes For   Percent   Votes
Against		   Percent
    108,539,418   73.13%   39,870,402   26.87%


INVESTOR INFORMATION

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVA”.

NuVista is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Our primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Wright   Ivan J. Condic   Mike J. Lawford
President and CEO   VP, Finance and CFO   Chief Operating Officer
(403) 538-8501   (403) 538-1954   (403) 538-1936


Primary Logo

