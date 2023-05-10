CHAITALI PATEL OF EVERGOOD NAMED TO NSBA LEADERSHIP COUNCIL
Chaitali Patel, Founder/CEO of Evergood, an ESG/Sustainability advisory firm, was named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
Chaitali Patel, Founder, and CEO of Evergood, an ESG and Sustainability advisory firm, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.
— Chaitali Patel, Evergood Founder & CEO
Ms. Patel, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” said Patel. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable
me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Ms. Patel is a highly reputable social impact, banking, finance, and fintech executive. She is a leading expert in the ESG and sustainability sector. She founded Evergood, an ESG and sustainability strategy advisory firm, to help investors and companies design their sustainability strategies and build impact measurement and reporting infrastructures.
Ms. Patel joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health
care costs, and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country, while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Chaitali as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Evergood is a full-service ESG and Sustainability advisory firm serving both public and private sector entities. It devises ESG and sustainable investment strategies and provides impact measurement, reporting and due diligence services. Click here to learn more about Evergood.
For more on the NSBA, please visit www.nsba.biz.
