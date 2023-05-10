Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,148 in the last 365 days.

Both lanes of Wailuku Bridge on Hawaii Island reopened

Posted on May 9, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the reopening of both lanes of Wailuku Bridge, also known as ‘Singing Bridge’ located on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in Hilo between Wai‘ānuenue Avenue and Pukihae Street.

Crews have spent nearly three weeks doing emergency work. During that time additional bridge element degradation was discovered that required an emergency lane closure, and contra-flowed traffic.

The bridge is still posted for 25-ton loading, with a maximum single-axel weight limit of 5 tons. This will allow passenger vehicles, emergency vehicles, and buses to utilize the bridge, with a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour.

Tractor-trailers will be detoured through the county’s Hau and Wainaku Streets. HDOT is coordinating with the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works to ensure the detour route is accessible.

The weight limit, speed limit reduction, and detour route will remain in place until the emergency repairs are completed. The work was initially to be completed by May 5, 2023, but with the new findings, the estimated finish time has been adjusted to late May.

HDOT made repairs to Wailuku Bridge in September 2019 and November 2020. These interim repairs address the safety and reliability of the structure until the full bridge rehabilitation project, which is planned for the fall of 2026 is completed.

###

You just read:

Both lanes of Wailuku Bridge on Hawaii Island reopened

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more