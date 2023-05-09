Submit Release
The President of Turkmenistan participated in Moscow in the event of Victory Day

09/05/2023

253

Today, on May 9, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov took part in the solemn events held in Moscow on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

As previously reported, the invitation to take part in the planned celebrations dedicated to the Great Victory over fascism was announced during a telephone conversation on May 7 this year between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The participation of the President of Turkmenistan in the current celebrations in honor of Victory Day has a deeply symbolic meaning, becoming a reflection of respect for the common feat of the heroes-liberators, whose memory will live forever.

The President of Turkmenistan participated in Moscow in the event of Victory Day

