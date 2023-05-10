Non-Binary Nashville Teen Gets Ultimate Prom When Donors Raise Nearly $40K
How the Nashville Small Business Community Rallied in SupportNASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This past weekend, several Nashville teens celebrated prom, a traditional American right of passage typically tied to the end of the school year, thanks to the support of almost 1,000 generous donors who raised more than $38,000 through a GoFundMe fundraiser. Donations came in from 47 states to help B Hayes throw a prom after they were denied entry into their senior event for wearing a suit.
Hayes, 18, attends Nashville Christian School and was told the day of prom that they would not be allowed in because of their attire.
Marcie Allen Van Mol and her husband Derek Van Mol, owners of AB Hillsboro Village, decided to host a prom at their venue they saw this Instagram post. The fundraiser was created in partnership with Allison Holley, the owner of Apple & Oak. Any additional money raised will be split equally and donated to B's charities of choice, Inclusion Tennessee and Oasis Center.
The event for Hayes and 25 of their friends was held Saturday. In addition to the usual merriment of prom, the teens enjoyed private performances from rising R&B star and RCA recording artist, Tone Stith, Bryant Taylorr, Grace Bowers and Paul McDonald and DJ Housequake, Tyler Martinez. The Vampire Diaries actress, Candice King who was an early supporter, was also in attendance as a chaperone.
Following the success of prom, additional fundraising opportunities continue via the digital technology platform Awesimo. 100% of funds generated will be split equally between Inclusion Tennessee and Oasis Center, more information can be found at https://awesimo.io/creator/b-yourself
