Jean Josse Launches Investment Podcast to Educate Individual Investors
Jean Josse, Chief Investment Officer at Glass Bead Capital Management LLC, has launched a podcast sharing his expertise in investment with the public.MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jean Josse, has announced the launch of a new investment podcast aimed at sharing valuable insights and advice on investment strategies, risk management, and market analysis with the public.
Through his podcast, Jean aims to provide clear, actionable advice that individual investors can use to make informed investment decisions. Covering a range of topics, including equities, fixed income, real estate, and private equity, the podcast will serve as a platform for Jean to extend his investment expertise beyond his client base.
Jean's dual major in philosophy and global studies from the University of California at Santa Barbara, along with his experience on Wall Street, led him to develop a trading strategy with built-in risk management parameters in response to the financial crisis of the 2000s. This strategy aims to protect a portfolio's downside while maximizing returns in favorable markets. Jean has been managing individual equity portfolios using this strategy since 2010 and advises clients on private equity, real estate, and initial public offerings.
Listeners of the podcast will benefit from Jean's extensive experience and track record of success in managing portfolios. Jean's goal is to provide valuable insights and advice that will help individual investors grow their wealth while managing risk. The podcast is available on Glass Bead Capital Management LLC's website and can be accessed by anyone interested in learning more about Jean's investment philosophy and strategies.
