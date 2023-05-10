Let the Voting Begin! Canada’s Got Talent Reveals Two Additional Performers Heading to the Finale, May 16 on Citytv

/EIN News/ -- – #CGT judges select GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ (Laval, QC) and dance crew THE CAST (Lévis, QC) to move on to the finale –



TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the next two acts moving on to the live two-hour finale, airing Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, Citytv.com, and Citytv+. They are:

QUEBEC:

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act, Laval, QC – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**

THE CAST – Dance Crew, Lévis, QC – **Group Golden Buzzer**

Tune in to Breakfast Television on Thursday morning to find out which two acts won Canada’s vote to join GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ, THE CAST, ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB), CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC), THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS), and COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) in the two-hour finale, live from the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls.

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

Group Golden Buzzer act THE CAST (Lévis, QC) hit all the right moves with their hard-hitting dance routine, Howie said it was “Golden Buzzer-worthy material”

hit all the right moves with their hard-hitting dance routine, Howie said it was “Golden Buzzer-worthy material” Singer RAYMOND SALGADO (Vancouver Island, BC) performed an outstanding cover of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and brought the crowd to their feet, Lilly called it “incredible”

performed an outstanding cover of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone and brought the crowd to their feet, Lilly called it “incredible” GBA (Montreal, QC) wowed the audience at OLG Stage in Niagara Falls with their flips, jumps, musical talents, and incredible feats of strength

wowed the audience at OLG Stage in Niagara Falls with their flips, jumps, musical talents, and incredible feats of strength KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE (Burlington, ON) performed an original song titled “Price of Perfection,” Lilly called it “one of [her] favourite acts”

performed an original song titled “Price of Perfection,” Lilly called it “one of [her] favourite acts” After being discovered by Howie while busking streetside at auditions, MEAVE (Niagara Falls, ON) blew the roof off with her performance of “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette

blew the roof off with her performance of “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette Magician MAGIC BEN (Whitehorse, YT) stunned Trish and Kardinal from the judges’ desk by getting the audience involved in his card trick

stunned Trish and Kardinal from the judges’ desk by getting the audience involved in his card trick Comedian CURRAN DOBBS (Victoria, BC) had the judges in stitches with his witty set, Howie called him a “star”

had the judges in stitches with his witty set, Howie called him a “star” Singer ANICA (Grand-Barachois, NB) performed a beautiful cover of “I Would Do Anything For Love” by Meat Loaf

performed a beautiful cover of “I Would Do Anything For Love” by Meat Loaf Howie’s Golden Buzzer GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ (Laval, QC) shocked the judges with a one-of-a-kind performance, Kardinal said she embodied “Céline Dion mixed with Quentin Tarantino”





A Recap of Tonight’s Semi-Final

Performances (Tuesday, May 9)

THE CAST – Dance Act

Lévis, QC



RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician

Vancouver Island, BC



GBA – Circus Act

Montreal, QC



KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician



Burlington, ON



MEAVE – Singer/Musician

Niagara Falls, ON

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act



Whitehorse, YT



CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act



Victoria, BC



ANICA – Singer/Musician



Grand-Barachois, NB



GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act

Laval, QC



Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

