SYCN Auto Logistics appoints Anthony Kunz as VP of Operations

SYCN Auto Logistics, an innovative provider of AI-powered automotive transport services and technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Anthony Kunz as its new Vice President of Operations. With over a decade of experience and leadership in the automotive logistics industry, Anthony brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable to SYCN Auto Logistics' continued growth.

Before joining SYCN Auto Logistics, Anthony had the opportunity to lead and grow departments on the shipper and 3PL sides. Anthony has a vast understanding of the transportation industry and the integration of business systems to achieve best practices. Anthony has been an integral part of several start-ups and small businesses explosive growth by leading dynamic and innovative teams within the 3PL & Dealership landscape.

“I am absolutely honored and elated to join the ShipYourCarNow team at such a pinnacle time for the company’s growth,” said Anthony Kunz. “The team has created a dream team of industry experts and has done an amazing job of leveraging advanced technology and servicing their clients through top-tier service and execution of shipping orders.”

As Vice President of Operations, Anthony will lead all vehicle shipping operations for HQ and remote personnel. His expertise will help guide SYCN Auto Logistics’ mission to redefine the automotive transport industry through innovative solutions. He will also oversee key initiatives such as strategic partnerships and customer & carrier relations management.

SYCN Auto Logistics CRO, John Robertson commented, “Anthony is a key piece in our ongoing growth and long-term strategy as a major technology and service provider in the automotive logistics marketplace. I am confident that his ability to provide input from both a client and vendor perspective will significantly contribute to our position as an industry leader.”

SYCN Auto Logistics is committed to delivering exceptional service for customers worldwide by leveraging advanced technology and data-driven insights. With Anthony on board, there is no doubt that this mission will continue to be accomplished.

To learn more about SYCN Auto Logistics' innovative transport services, please visit www.sycnal.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: SYCN Auto Logistics

Contact Person: Mitchell Davis

Email: Send Email

City: Boca Raton

State: FLORIDA

Country: United States

Website: sycnal.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: SYCN Auto Logistics appoints Anthony Kunz as VP of Operations