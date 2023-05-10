ESJ Capital Partners to Build the Future Headquarters and Campus for University of Saint Augustine in Florida

AVENTURA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESJ Capital Partners, a Florida-based leading commercial real estate investment firm, is delighted to announce the successful closing of a 14-acre parcel of land in Saint Augustine, Florida. This parcel will serve as the build-to-suit location for the University of Saint Augustine for Health Sciences, one of the country's foremost graduate institutions specializing in health sciences education.

The University of Saint Augustine for Health Sciences was founded in Saint Augustine, Florida in 1979 and has since added four additional campuses in Miami, FL, Austin and Dallas, TX, and San Marcos, CA. ESJ is proud to work with the University and contribute to its continued growth and success.

"This project is almost three years in the making, and we are thrilled to be developing a new campus for USAHS. Single Tenant Net Lease assets in the education, office, and medical sciences sectors, both build-to-suit and existing, are an important part of our portfolio, and we look forward to continuing our growth in these sectors." said Ben Small, Head of Real Estate of ESJ.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 120,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art medical and educational campus is scheduled for next month, with delivery expected in late 2024. We are excited to continue working closely with the University of Saint Augustine for Health Sciences, a prestigious institution dedicated to delivering exceptional educational programs in the health sciences field.

"We would like to express our gratitude to our entire team for its hard work and unwavering commitment, and also our financing partners: Banesco, Abanca, and Meridian Capital, for the successful completion of this transaction. We are grateful for their trust and support in our vision and mission to create innovative real estate solutions." said Arnaud Sitbon, President & CEO of ESJ.

