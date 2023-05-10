ArchLynk Acquires WCS Consulting, Strengthening Its Digital Supply Chain Service Offering Worldwide

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - ArchLynk, a global leader in Digital Supply Chain Consulting Services and Global Trade Solutions headquartered in San Jose, California, announced today the acquisition of WCS Consulting, a leading consulting advisory firm for Planning and Operational optimization solutions for digital supply chains.

This acquisition is part of ArchLynk's vision to become the leading digital supply chain systems integrator globally. This is ArchLynk's first acquisition following the merger of Krypt and Novigo, SAP digital supply chain partners backed by BV Investment Partners. This strategic acquisition strengthens ArchLynk's standing as a top-tier provider of end to end innovative supply chain solutions.

One of the key factors that made this acquisition an attractive opportunity for ArchLynk was WCS's reputation and deep expertise in the Integrated Business Planning and operations consulting space.

"WCS's clear leadership in IBP adds a critical foundational element to the ArchLynk platform and accelerates our goal of creating the only independent, pure-play provider of the full suite of SAP Digital Supply Chain services. We are excited to partner with Simon Tunmore and his team in bringing our combined capabilities to all of our clients and the broader market."

Eric A. Ahlgren, Managing Director, BV Investment Partners, LP

Simon Tunmore, CEO of WCS, will become SVP, leading the new business unit of Business Consulting & Planning, bringing along his existing team and integrating additional members from ArchLynk.

"Joining forces with ArchLynk was an easy decision and combining our supply chain and factory planning expertise enabled by SAP's solutions will allow us to offer unparalleled value to our clients."

Simon Tunmore, CEO, WCS Consulting

"We are thrilled to welcome WCS Consulting into the ArchLynk family. The opportunities presented by this acquisition, bolstered by the merged organization's strategic vision, end-to-end DSC capabilities, and culture of innovation strengthen our capabilities and position us as a comprehensive digital supply chain solutions provider."

Sekhar Puli, CEO of ArchLynk

In a domain primarily serviced by general Systems Integrators, ArchLynk stands out by offering specialized, targeted domain knowledge backed with an extensive toolkit of Intellectual Property catering exclusively to the supply chain sector.

This acquisition will elevate ArchLynk's position as a leader in the Digital Supply Chain Consulting ecosystem. Customers will leverage a comprehensive range of services that not only address their specific supply chain challenges but also drive digital transformation and continuous improvement. The customer bases of both entities are distinct from one another, presenting a unique opportunity for ArchLynk to offer a wide range of offerings across the combined customer universe.

As part of ArchLynk's vision and strategy, the leadership will also continue to look for strategic and opportunistic acquisitions in the space globally.

For more information about ArchLynk and the acquisition of WCS Consulting, visit ArchLynk's website at www.archlynk.com.

About ArchLynk:

ArchLynk is a global leader in SAP Digital Supply Chain and Global Trade Solutions. ArchLynk, as a combined entity, brings the unparalleled expertise of both Krypt and Novigo in the global trade and supply chain consulting domain to customers. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company provides consulting services for SAP Digital Supply Chain (TM, IBP, EWM, YL, EM, BN4L) platforms and SAP Global Trade Services. Since the inception of its legacy companies in 2008, ArchLynk has successfully delivered the most SAP Supply Chain Execution and Global Trade projects for businesses. With offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC, ArchLynk aims to provide customers with world-leading services through cutting-edge SAP services and innovations.

About WCS Consulting:

WCS Consulting is a leading advisory and delivery firm specializing in digital supply chain solutions. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, WCS Consulting, a premier SAP partner, holds a successful track record of developing and implementing global solutions, primarily focusing on supply chain process improvement, performance management, and deploying SAP supply chain applications. Established in 2014, WCS Consulting has extensive experience in the SAP Integrated Business Planning deployments and developing applications that enhance ERP and supply chain functionalities.

ArchLynk completed its acquisition of WCS Consulting



ArchLynk CEO Sekhar Puli



