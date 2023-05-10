Shiny Health & Wellness Announces Leadership Transition

Michael Nadeau appointed Chief Executive Officer

in connection with the retirement of Kevin Reed

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. ("Shiny Health" or the "Company") SNYB is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Nadeau as CEO and the retirement of Kevin Reed effective immediately. Mr. Reed was appointed CEO and Executive Chairman upon completion of the Company's going public transaction in February 2022.

Mr. Reed commented, "I am very pleased with the platform the team has built. Shiny Health is now a premier cannabis brand with one of the five largest cannabis retail store networks in Ontario. I would like to thank all our employees, the management team and the board of directors of Shiny Health for their support since we went public. Due to the shift in strategy, this is the right time to step aside."

Michael is a 30+ year veteran of the QSR, retail and franchising space. He has held executive positions with companies representing some of Canada's most iconic brands, including over 18 years with Tim Hortons as Vice President of Eastern Canada. Michael began as COO of Shiny Health in February 2022 and has led Operations, Human Resources, Marketing and Purchasing.

"I want to thank Kevin for his contribution to the Company. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors," said Michael Nadeau. "I am excited to build on Kevin's success, continuing to drive growth. I also want to take a moment to thank the entire team as we transition to new leadership."

As part of the leadership transition, Josh Cooksley is resigning as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.

About Shiny Health & Wellness

Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. is on a mission to help people never settle, live fully by being a trusted source for health and wellness solutions and services. Striving to provide a more diverse and accessible cannabis experience for adult consumers, the Company also operates ShinyBud Cannabis Co., a well-established brand in Ontario strategically located in markets less saturated with cannabis retailers. The Company's board of directors and management team hold extensive retail operating experience, a key competitive differentiator in leading its growth strategy. Shiny Health trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the ticker symbol SNYB. For more information, please visit www.shinyhealthandwellness.com .

SOURCE Shiny Health & Wellness Corp.