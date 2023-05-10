Calfrac Announces Voting Results of Election of Directors and Addition of New Board Member

CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac") (TSX–CFW) is pleased to announce the voting results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today. Each of the nominees proposed as a director, including new nominee Holly A. Benson, were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting for each nominee are set out below, and the full results on all matters voted upon at the meeting will be filed on Calfrac's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).



"On behalf of the management team and board of directors, I am very pleased to welcome Holly to Calfrac," said Ronald P. Mathison, Chairman. He added, "Holly's financial expertise and business experience will add considerable value to the board of directors as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities."

Mrs. Benson is an independent businessperson with a Chartered Public Accountant designation and the former Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Peters & Co. Limited, a registered investment dealer, from 1999 to 2020. Mrs. Benson has her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, currently serves as a director of Rubellite Energy Inc., a public crude oil exploration and development company, and has served on various industry committees and boards, including as a director of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) from 2015 to 2021.

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % Ronald P. Mathison 53,671,939 88.75% 6,802,620 11.25% Douglas R. Ramsay 54,045,992 89.37% 6,428,567 10.63% George S. Armoyan 52,284,784 86.46% 8,189,775 13.54% Anuroop Duggal 52,600,469 86.98% 7,874,090 13.02% Charles Pellerin 59,280,588 98.03% 1,193,971 1.97% Pat Powell 55,141,043 91.18% 5,333,516 8.82% Chetan Mehta 60,411,927 99.90% 62,632 0.10% Holly A. Benson 59,036,558 97.62% 1,438,001 2.38%

