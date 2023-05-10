Global Content Monetization Opportunities for Telcos in the Metaverse: Vast Revenue Growth Opportunities Await Operators Positioning as Metaverse Content Providers

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Content Monetization Opportunities for Telcos in the Metaverse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Diversification beyond a telco's core connectivity business is a necessity as various traditional services (e.g., fixed-line telephony, wireless telephony, and broadband offerings) commoditize. Telcos that successfully transition their business to newer edge computing and digital content services will remain relevant and succeed in the market.

The metaverse arena is expected to offer telcos a new battleground to position themselves as digital content aggregators and recoup their investment in evolving network infrastructure. A growing number of information and communications technology (ICT) megatrends are gaining force and helping to unlock the power of the metaverse.

The evolution of 5G, IoT, cloud-based technologies, low-code and no-code platforms, blockchain, edge computing, and 3D engines are some of the main building blocks of the ongoing digital transformation. Telecommunications operators need to capitalize on the technological developments shaping the evolution toward immersive experiences.

Telcos can leverage powerful technologies to bring the metaverse to life to create new business models, drive customer engagement, gain a competitive edge, and monetize existing network infrastructure.

This study explores the opportunities for telecommunication operators to become metaverse content aggregators in a market still in its nascent phases, but showing clear signs of growth. The publisher expects that this analysis will provide telco operators with valuable insights to increase their footprint and penetration opportunities within the emerging metaverse space

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Telco Content Monetization Opportunities in the Metaverse

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Definitions

Definitions

The Metaverse as Defined by the Publisher

3. 2022 Global Metaverse User Survey Results

The Publisher 2022 IT Decision-maker Survey

Investment in Immersive Technologies

Business Potential and Deployment Status for Metaverse

Main Benefits for Joining the Metaverse

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Telcos' Untapped Opportunity in the Metaverse

Telcos' Services Status in the Metaverse

Telcos' Services Status in the Metaverse

Metaverse Ecosystem Constructs - Building Blocks

The Metaverse will Run on Telco Networks

Beyond Connectivity to Content Aggregators

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5. Potential Business Models for Telcos as Metaverse Content Aggregators

Telcos can Adopt Multiple Business Models

6. Innovative Use Cases by Early Adopters

KDDI Virtual Shibuya and Virtual Osaka

KT Meta Lounge and Genieverse

LG U+ Virtual Office, U+ Kids Zoo, and Moono NFTs

NTT Docomo XR World, XR City, and Qonoq

Orange Virtual Stores

SK Telecom's ifland

Telefonica's Virtual Experience Zones

Verizon Communications' Mobile AR Content

Vodafone Metaverse Store and 5G Reality

Other Telco Metaverse Content Monetization Examples

What Telcos Can Learn from South Korean Carriers

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: New Metaverse Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2: Immersive Work Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Gaming and Entertainment Experiences

Growth Opportunity 4: Immersive Shopping

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7l8d1u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets