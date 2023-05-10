Pet Valu Announces Election of Directors
MARKHAM, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") PET announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2023, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.
The results of the vote are set out below:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Sarah Davis
|
53,171,061
|
83.89 %
|
10,214,395
|
16.11 %
|
Clayton Harmon
|
51,425,674
|
81.13 %
|
11,959,782
|
18.87 %
|
Patrick Hillegass
|
51,158,366
|
80.71 %
|
12,227,090
|
19.29 %
|
Kevin Hofmann
|
61,971,815
|
97.77 %
|
1,413,641
|
2.23 %
|
Richard Maltsbarger
|
61,953,208
|
97.74 %
|
1,432,248
|
2.26 %
|
Lawrence Molloy
|
54,199,557
|
85.51 %
|
9,185,899
|
14.49 %
|
Anthony Truesdale
|
63,316,335
|
99.89 %
|
69,121
|
0.11 %
|
Erin Young
|
55,838,322
|
88.09 %
|
7,547,134
|
11.91 %
A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Pet Valu
Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.
