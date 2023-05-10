Pet Valu Announces Election of Directors

Submit Release
MARKHAM, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") PET announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2023, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.

The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Sarah Davis

53,171,061

83.89 %

10,214,395

16.11 %

Clayton Harmon

51,425,674

81.13 %

11,959,782

18.87 %

Patrick Hillegass

51,158,366

80.71 %

12,227,090

19.29 %

Kevin Hofmann

61,971,815

97.77 %

1,413,641

2.23 %

Richard Maltsbarger

61,953,208

97.74 %

1,432,248

2.26 %

Lawrence Molloy

54,199,557

85.51 %

9,185,899

14.49 %

Anthony Truesdale

63,316,335

99.89 %

69,121

0.11 %

Erin Young

55,838,322

88.09 %

7,547,134

11.91 %


A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Pet Valu
Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

