Company Announcement Date: May 09, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 09, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Chang Farm Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Nature’s Wonder & Chang Farm Product Description: Product Description

Chang Farm, 301 River Road, Whatley, MA is expanding their recall to include ALL Mung Bean Sprouts and Soy Bean Sprouts within expiry because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes (L. Monocytogenes). Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected product is packaged in

Beans Sprouts 10lb bag and bag in box

Nature's Wonder Premium Beans Sprouts 12oz bag (UPC: 815098001330)

Nature's Wonder Premium Soybean Sprouts 12oz bag (UPC: 815098001347)

The product has been distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout MA, CT, NY, RI and NJ.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

We are expanding today's recall in response to a notification by the Massachusetts Food Protection Agency that a Mung Beans Sprouts sample collected on May 4th, 2023, at Chang Farm by the agency tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Chang Farm is working closely with governing authorities as we conduct the root cause investigation to this contamination.

All retail stores and wholesalers who have this lot in MA, CT, NY, NJ, and RI should remove this product from their shelves. Consumers should not consume the products and should discard this product or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers should contact their healthcare provider with any illness concerns. Consumers with questions about the warning may contact Chang Farm at 413-522-0234 or 413-222-5519 which will be monitored Monday-Sunday 24 hours.

