Proclamation – CNMI Correctional Officers and Employees Week – May 7-13, 2023

WHEREAS, the duties of Correctional Officers and Employees have become increasingly complex, very demanding, and challenging, and often do not receive the recognition they deserve, it is appropriate that we honor the contributions and accomplishments made by these men and women of the Department of Corrections; and

WHEREAS, Correctional Officers and Employees play a vital role in providing effective and efficient correctional services and programs to inmates and our community; and

WHEREAS, Correctional Officers and Employees safeguard the public by assuring that no escapes, disturbance, and/or unrest occur in the facility by providing the inmates with an environment that meets their security needs and are treated humanely; and

WHEREAS, Correctional Officers and Employees work under demanding circumstances and face danger in their daily lives, are constantly exposed to potential harm, risking their lives while ensuring the public’s safety and continuing to perform their duties on a daily basis in the most professional and dedicated manner; and

WHEREAS, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands recognizes that Correctional Officers and Employees are professionals equal in status and importance to other professionals in the effective administration of justice; and,

WHEREAS, in 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5187, creating National Correctional Officers Week, and the first full week of May has since been recognized as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, commemorating the contributions of correctional officers and personnel who work in jails, prisons, and community corrections across the country.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ARNOLD I. PALACIOS, Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, AND, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Lt. Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands by virtue of the authority vested in us by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim May 7-13, 2023 as

CNMI CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES WEEK

To recognize the contributions made and honor the work of Correctional Officers and Employees. We call upon all citizens to pay special tribute to these men and women who serve the CNMI faithfully over the years to help create a more peaceful community.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, we have hereunto set our hands on this 8th day of April 2023.

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Lieutenant Governor

###