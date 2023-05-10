New Haven Barracks / DUI #3 / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5001779





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 5/9/23, 2013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Pleasant St & Seminary St, Middlebury





VIOLATIONS: DUI #3, DLS





ACCUSED: Ronald Gorton Jr.

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 5/9/23 at approximately 2013 hours, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on N Pleasant Street near Seminary Street in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Ronald Gorton Jr. (52) of Bridport, VT. A DMV query revealed Gorton's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.

While speaking with Gorton, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Gorton was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.





At the conclusion of processing, Gorton was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/22/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED





*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.