Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,395 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,225 in the last 365 days.

Award-Winning Recording Artist Brian De Lorenzo Releases Debut Songwriting Single “Things Will Get Better” on May 19th

Things Will Get Better Single Artwork with Brian De Lorenzo

Brian De Lorenzo, Things Will Get Better Single. Photo Credit: David Costa

Cabaret Classics Logo with Art Deco font

Cabaret Classics Logo

I Know More Now CD Cover Art with photo of Brian De Lorenzo

I Know More Now CD Cover Art. Photo Credit: David Costa

De Lorenzo Was Named Talent America’s “Performer of the Year” and “Top Ten of New York Cabaret”

A consummate musician who makes you feel he's having the time of his life every moment he's on stage, which only adds to your enjoyment.”
— Kevin Scott Hall, Edge Media Network

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vocalist Brian De Lorenzo will release the song “Things Will Get Better,” the first song for which he wrote both music and lyrics, on Friday, May 19, on all popular music sites including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, and Pandora.

Music lovers everywhere who want to be among the first to hear it can Pre-Save the track on their favorite digital platform.

During the pandemic lockdown, De Lorenzo took up songwriting, after realizing that for many years, he had suppressed a desire to write.

“Many of us were feeling extremely sad or even depressed, because we were separated from friends and family for so long,” says De Lorenzo. The phrase “Things will get better” popped into De Lorenzo’s head and he turned it into an inspirational song, which he debuted at a performance in Boston last year, accompanied by his longtime accompanist and collaborator Doug Hammer.

Brian & Doug took the collaboration into the recording studio, and now Brian is ready for the world to hear it.

De Lorenzo’s first album, “Found Treasures,” a collection of lesser-known and lesser-performed songs from musical theatre, was nominated for “Best Recording” by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC).

About Brian De Lorenzo

Talent America's "Performer of the Year" and "Top Ten of New York Cabaret" Brian De Lorenzo is an award-winning vocalist, actor, and songwriter, equally at home in nightclubs, concert halls, and theatres. He has traveled from Alaska to England and from the Mediterranean to Mexico to sing for appreciative audiences.

De Lorenzo recently returned from London where he reprised his show "Come Fly with Me – Brian De Lorenzo Celebrates Sinatra," which was named "Top Ten of New York Cabaret 2015," and which he'll perform in Durango, CO on May 30 at Summit Church.

He has sung at the prestigious Mabel Mercer Cabaret Conventions in New York and Chicago, at three Boston Cabaret Festivals, the International Cabaret Festival in New York, The Cape Cod Cabaret Festival, and numerous times at CabaretFest! in Provincetown. He has performed tributes to Sinatra & Tony Bennett ("Sinatra, Tony, & Me") and to Nat King Cole at New York's Metropolitan Room and Boston's top jazz club, Scullers.

Recently, Brian presented a CD release concert – which had been delayed for almost three years due to the pandemic – for his latest album, I Know More Now, at Boston's Club Café.

Brian De Lorenzo
Cabaret Classics
+1 617-506-9050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Award-Winning Recording Artist Brian De Lorenzo Releases Debut Songwriting Single “Things Will Get Better” on May 19th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more