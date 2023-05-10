Children of Incarcerated Parents Advocate for A Strengths-Based Approach to Combat 50 Years of Mass Incarceration

Ebony Underwood, CEO/Founder of WE GOT US NOW Ebony Underwood Speaking at WE GOT US NOW event at Google's New York City Headquarters

Built by, led by, and about children with incarcerated parents, WE GOT US NOW recommends a strengths-based approach to prevent family re-traumatization.

As long as there are jails and prisons, we must ensure that children from justice-impacted families are never forgotten and receive the most just, equitable, and supportive future outcomes.” — Ebony Underwood