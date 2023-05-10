Children of Incarcerated Parents Advocate for A Strengths-Based Approach to Combat 50 Years of Mass Incarceration
Built by, led by, and about children with incarcerated parents, WE GOT US NOW recommends a strengths-based approach to prevent family re-traumatization.
As long as there are jails and prisons, we must ensure that children from justice-impacted families are never forgotten and receive the most just, equitable, and supportive future outcomes.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WE GOT US NOW, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization advocating for the well-being of children and young adults with incarcerated parents, today released its 5-year impact report, “10 Million Children Inspired: Our Answer to 50 Years of Mass Incarceration & Beyond.”
— Ebony Underwood
The report highlights the nonprofit’s work over the last five years, providing detailed insight into what propelled WE GOT US NOW into action and conveys the necessity of its work as an essential mainstay in the field to improve child well-being. The report outlines 50 years of public policies and recommends system accountability solutions that center on child well-being to create better outcomes for children and young adults impacted by parental incarceration. Built by, led by, and about children and young adults with incarcerated parents, WE GOT US NOW recommends a strengths-based approach to prevent the re-traumatization of families.
“We believe, as long as there are jails and prisons in existence, there must always be an echo chamber of support to ensure that children from justice-impacted families are never forgotten and receive the most just, equitable, and supportive future outcomes,” said Ebony Underwood, CEO and Founder of WE GOT US NOW.
The report’s research and analysis include: the U.S. prison population increased 500% over the last 40 years; incarcerated parents make up 50% of the prison population; almost 5 million children under the age of 18 in the United States are currently living with a parent behind bars; 10 million children – a number that equates to 3% of the United States population – at some point in their lives have experienced parental incarceration.
The report asserts, “The love and connection for children and their incarcerated parents are continuously monetized, devalued, and diminished to a transactional relationship through exploitative, predatory communications systems via costly phone calls that charge exorbitant fees, online communications systems that promote the elimination of in-person visits, and the cost of transportation to correctional facilities hundreds of miles from where children and families reside making distance an expensive barrier to keeping families connected.”
Underwood adds, “My audacious goal is that WE GOT US NOW's deep understanding of the problems and ecosystems that impact our community will inspire and advance multi-sector work aimed towards a trajectory of holistic well-being, specifically for children and young adults with incarcerated parents in jails, state prisons, and federal correctional facilities across all 50 states.”
WE GOT US NOW achievements detailed in its report include: 5 policy wins at local, state & federal levels; a nationwide Actionist Leadership Program; a network of stakeholders and allies in tech, corporate, education, advocacy, film/media, nonprofit, and policy; ranked top 10 podcast on mass incarceration; free wellness app subscriptions in partnership with Headspace for children and young adults impacted by parental incarceration; reuniting and connecting hundreds of families; consultant/partners for 5 films (one Oscar-nominated, and another Emmy award-winning); 3,000+ community members nationwide representing over 30 U.S. cities including: Albany, NY; Arlington, TX; Athens, GA; Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Brooklyn, NY; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH,; Detroit, MI; Fairfax, VA; Harlem, NY; Hartford, CT; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Long Island, NY; Los Angeles, CA; Malvern, PA; Miami, FL; Nashville, TN; Newark, NJ; New Orleans, LA; Oklahoma City, OK,; Oakland, CA; Philadelphia, PA; Richmond, VA; Savannah, GA; Trenton, NJ; Tulsa, OK; Tucson, AZ; Washington, D.C., Wailuku, HI and the areas of Prince George’s County, MD and South Central, CA
WE GOT US NOW's mission is to uplift and amplify the lived expertise of its community. Utilizing four guiding principles to engage, educate, elevate, and empower, it sets the table with mission-driven stakeholders to advance practices and policies that support the well-being of children and young adults with incarcerated parents across multiple systems and advocate for the most just, equitable, and supportive future outcomes for justice-impacted families.
