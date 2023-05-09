TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 Police Week

From Thursday, May 11, 2023 through Monday, May 15, 2023, various events and First Amendment activities related to police week will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Thursday, May 11, 2023 to Monday, May 15, 2023:

F Street from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, May 12, 2023 to Monday, May 15, 2023:

G Street from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. until Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday, May 13, 2023 to Monday, May 15, 2023:

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue (east crossover) to 3rd Street, NW

Street Closures

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Thursday, May 11, 2023 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

F Street from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Friday, May 12, 2023 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

F Street from 4 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. until Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.:

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

Madison Drive from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from approximately 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets may experience intermittent traffic closures on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from approximately 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 3 rd Street to 15 th Street, NW

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 14, 2023 from approximately 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

F Street from 4 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 5th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, May 15, 2023 from approximately 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Madison Drive from 3 rd Street to 4 th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3 rd Street to 4 th Street, SW

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue (east crossover) to 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.