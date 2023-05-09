Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of S Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 1, 2023, in the 1400 block of S Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:23 pm, Third District officers responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim, conscious and breathing. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video: https://youtu.be/P7zEHy2w5HM

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

