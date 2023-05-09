Suspects and a Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 600 Block of Water Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, May 5, 2023, in the 600 block of Water Street, Southwest.

At approximately 3:50 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/2SHDVdIEpZU

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.