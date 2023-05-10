Corteva Agriscience's Leading R&D Pipeline of Innovation Provides Path to Farmer, Society and Company Success

Innovation Update Event Highlights Farmer Opportunity and Progress to Transform Production Agriculture through 2035 and Beyond

INDIANAPOLIS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. CTVA today showcased its farmer-focused innovations, sustainability-driven initiatives and industry-leading R&D pipeline advancements during the Company's Innovation Update. Through key product launches, the Company is expanding its leadership position in the global seed and crop protection market by continuing to deliver products that increase and protect yield potential for farmers globally.

"We have a world-class R&D program with an industry-leading return on investment, creating the science and technology to help solve some of the world's greatest challenges – including food security, climate change and the energy transition," said Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer, Corteva Agriscience.

With over 100 years of hybrid corn breeding, Corteva has built generational strength in germplasm performance that provides sustained yield advantage across diverse growing conditions. Key product launches showcase the Company's industry-leading corn and soybean products that deliver unique value to farmers, including Vorceed® Enlist® and the continued adoption of Pioneer® brand A-series with Enlist E3® technology. New fungicide options for farmers continue to expand as the successful Inatreq™ active is now joined by Adavelt™ active. Recently launched, Adavelt™ active enables next-level disease control on a broad range of crops including fruits and vegetables, trees, nuts, oilseeds and flowers.

The Company also provided a long look into its leading pipeline of innovation, highlighting key projects that will create more options for farmers through proprietary biotech trait and differentiated crop protection solutions through 2035. These projects include bringing new modes of action to help control shifting insect, disease and weed challenges on the farm, specifically with third and fourth generation above- and below-ground insect control technology and by introducing a three-generation family of novel herbicides that address resistant weeds in cereal crops. This includes the brand launch of Bexoveld™ active, a third-generation 6-Arylpicolinate herbicide with a favorable regulatory, toxicological and environmental profile.

"Our R&D program is also delivering innovation by moving faster on new opportunities such as biologicals to help farmers meet changing food production demands and the potential for double cropping systems that provide another cash crop option for farmers," said Sam Eathington, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "We are using the combination of acquisitions, unique value sharing collaborations, external innovation, and internal R&D capabilities to provide better solutions to farmers as they address new challenges to their operations now and in the future."

The Company is leading these discussions on the global direction of agriculture when it comes to new and emerging technologies such as reduced stature corn and gene editing to breed disease resistant plants, as well as growth in frontier markets including biologicals, renewable energy, specialty oils and proteins.

"We are prioritizing investment around significant growth opportunities, particularly R&D and innovation," said Dave Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "This growth will continue to transform our portfolio into more differentiated sustainable solutions that create real value or farmers and higher quality earnings for Corteva."

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. CTVA is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

