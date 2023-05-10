Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,141 in the last 365 days.

COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR APRIL 2023

PANAMA CITY, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for April 2023:

Operating Data

April

April

% Change

2023

2022

Copa Holdings  (Consolidated)


  ASM (mm) (1)

2,208.7

1,920.1

15.0 %

  RPM (mm) (2)

1,884.4

1,629.6

15.6 %

  Load Factor (3)

85.3 %

84.9 %

0.4p.p.

1.  Available seat miles - represents the aircraft seating capacity multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

2.  Revenue passenger miles - represents the numbers of miles flown by revenue passengers

3.  Load factor - represents the percentage of aircraft seating capacity that is actually utilized 

 

Please note that our traffic releases will once again compare Copa Holdings' monthly figures to the same period in the prior year (in this case, 2022) instead of comparing them to 2019.

For the month of April 2023, Copa Holdings' capacity (ASMs) increased 15.0%, while system-wide passenger traffic (RPMs) increased 15.6%, compared to 2022.  As a result, system load factor for the month was 85.3%, 0.4 percentage points higher than April 2022.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT: 
Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-monthly-traffic-statistics-for-april-2023-301820235.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

You just read:

COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR APRIL 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more