Eagle Pass CBP officers seize hard narcotics worth over $530K

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized hard narcotics that totaled over $530,000 in street value.

“I commend the continuous dedication that our officers exhibit as they hold the line against the trafficking of illicit narcotics, as part of our national security mission,” said Acting Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Soda bottles containing nearly 58 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 6 at the Camino Real International Bridge, after CBP officers encountered a 2015 Ford Explorer traveling from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for further examination. Agriculture specialists along with CBP officers inspected the vehicle resulting in the discovery of 57.7 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within eight 3-liter bottles of soda. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $530,721.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

