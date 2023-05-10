Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol dismantle a stash house in Zapata, Texas

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Zapata Station dismantled a stash house in Zapata, Texas.

On May 5, Border Patrol agents working alongside Zapata County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence suspected of housing undocumented noncitizens. After entering the home, Border Patrol agents apprehended five individuals.  

After record checks were conducted it revealed all subjects were illegally present in the country. All individuals found were from Mexico and processed accordingly. Zapata County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

