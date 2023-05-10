Essential Energy Services Announces Election of Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential”) announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders on May 9, 2023, each of the six nominees proposed as members (“Directors”) of the board of directors and listed in the information circular dated March 3, 2023 were elected as Directors.



Detailed results of the vote are set out below.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent Nominee: Garnet K. Amundson 44,041,126 88.06% 5,969,966 11.94% James A. Banister 43,509,882 87.00% 6,501,210 13.00% Felicia B. Bortolussi 33,942,737 67.85% 16,082,905 32.15% Robert T. German 33,676,513 67.32% 16,349,129 32.68% Sophia J. Langlois 33,610,872 67.21% 16,400,220 32.79% Robert B. Michaleski 43,572,928 87.13% 6,438,164 12.87% Appointment of KPMG as auditor 48,921,734 92.85% 3,767,682 7.15%



The leading independent, third-party proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co., both recommended that shareholders vote “For” each of the proposed Directors.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential offers one of the largest active coiled tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca .

For further information, please contact: Garnet K. Amundson President and CEO Phone: (403) 513-7272 service@essentialenergy.ca