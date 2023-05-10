Entrepreneurial College Student Tackles Established Toy Companies with Launch of Second Card Game: Fourth Down™
Harrison Brooks is on a mission to refresh old school fun by creating card games with targeted themes that celebrate people’s individual interests and passions.
Fourth Down™ keeps phones in pockets, and everyone, including teenagers, fully engaged and having a blast.”EVANSTON, IL, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrison Brooks, a sophomore at Northwestern University, announced today the launch of Fourth Down™, a family card game that packs the excitement of football in a deck of cards.
— Harrison Brooks
Brooks is on a mission to refresh old school fun by creating card games with targeted themes that celebrate people’s individual interests and passions. Unlike major toy companies who design games for mass appeal, Brooks believes that people want to play games that speak to their specific interests. His first game, ElevatorUp™, which he launched when 17 years old, is based on an elevator theme, appealing especially to vertical transportation enthusiasts. It has sold 5,000+ units on Amazon with nearly 250 ratings and glowing reviews such as “This game goes everywhere with us in my purse.” and “Better than UNO.”
“I am so excited to introduce Fourth Down™ to the world,” says Brooks, “As someone who isn’t particularly athletically inclined, I am proud to have made a game that allows everyone, from star quarterbacks to people who watch the Super Bowl just for the ads, to enjoy the excitement of football.”
Fourth Down™ keeps players on the edge of their seats as they race to be the first one out of cards. Dodge special cards like Interception, Timeout, or Fumble that'll interfere with your Touchdown. Fourth Down™ ensures fun for the whole family with its novel yet easy-to-learn game mechanics, fast pace, and high replayability. It’s for ages 7 to 107 and designed for 2-5 players.
Without the resources of large companies, Brooks is turning to Kickstarter for grassroots funding of Fourth Down™’s marketing efforts. The Kickstarter campaign starts on May 10, 2023, with a fundraising goal of $3,000. Backers can choose first print run copies of Fourth Down™ at a discount and Fourth Down™ merch such as a hoodie.
Brokli LLC, the startup behind ElevatorUp™ and Fourth Down™, is also currently a semifinalist in VentureCat, the sixth largest collegiate pitch competition in the US and hosted at Northwestern, competing for part of a prize pool of $325,000+.
About Brokli LLC:
Brokli is bucking toy industry norms of generic, broad appeal games by creating superior, targeted themed card games with a fast-to-market model and attractive margins. Brokli was founded by Harrison Brooks, a sophomore studying Manufacturing & Design Engineering and Entrepreneurship at Northwestern University. Fourth Down™ was illustrated by fellow Northwestern sophomore, Cameron Briskin.
Harrison Brooks
Brokli LLC
+1 917-428-8997
Harrison@PlayFourthDown.com
Fourth Down™ Intro Video