Protect the Environment and Utilize Supercharged Natural Colombian Ingredients with Pink Dolphin Skincare

Customers can enjoy the benefits of multiple natural ingredients sourced from Colombia and support a mission to protect the pink dolphins of the Amazon River with products from Pink Dolphin Skincare.

Skincare enthusiasts are invited to experience the effectiveness of Colombian skincare secrets passed down through families for generations and optimized through science at Pink Dolphin Skincare. A portion of every sale supports environmental conservation efforts to protect the pink dolphins of the Amazon.

“At Pink Dolphin Skincare, we believe in beauty without compromise,” company founders said. “Our mission is sharing Colombian beauty with the world. “

Exploring The Value of Natural Colombian Ingredients

Pink Dolphin founders Diana and Kat Blazick share their search for healthy ingredients and quality skincare products after immigrating from Colombia. The duo created their skincare line to offer effective, accessible products with natural ingredients with an environmentally conscious and sustainable business model.

Sharing Colombian Skincare Secrets and Protecting the Pink Dolphins

Pink Dolphin shares many health and beauty secrets through the Colombian Skincare blog on its website. Customers can educate themselves about common skin problems and how the natural fruits and vegetables found in Colombia—like lulo fruit and calendula flower—can support healthy, glowing skin. Lulo fruit, which founders said isn’t available in the US, can help cleanse and replenish skin, leaving users with a bright complexion and clean, hydrated skin.

“We strive to create high-quality products that are not only effective but also ethically made,” Pink Dolphin Skincare representatives said. “We’re saving the pink dolphins, one bottle at a time.”

Population numbers of the Amazon River pink dolphin have fallen by an estimated 94% since 2000. The skincare company dedicated a percentage of all its sales to support relief efforts that protect the pink dolphins and conserve their natural habitats.

“We create natural skincare products to support the conservation of pink dolphins,” company founders said. “Pink Dolphin believes consumers deserve to be educated when it comes to their skincare. Which is why we are proud to share our ingredients, their benefits, and where they are sourced from.”

Owned By Three Generations Of Women

Founded and led by a mother-daughter duo, the Pink Dolphin Skincare company has brought on a third generation of women to pass down the secrets of Colombian skincare to ten-year-old Brianna.

Pink Dolphin Product Lines

Customers can find Pink Dolphin skincare products on the company’s website and through Amazon, where they’ve received overwhelmingly positive reviews. As many as 96% of users said their skin felt cleaner and softer after a single use.

Conclusion

Visit the Pink Dolphin Skincare website to learn more about the company’s versatile line of natural Colombian beauty products. The brand’s founders said customers should watch for the upcoming launch of an e-commerce platform in the next few weeks.

