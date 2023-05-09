Fusus Honored With Multiple Stevie® Awards For The 2023 American Business Awards®

Fusus was honored with multiple awards through the American Business Awards, which are the United States premier business awards program for public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small companies.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fusus was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Technology Innovation category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year with up to 2,500 employees in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Fusus was nominated in the Achievement in Technology Innovation category and the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category for the Most Innovative Company of the Year.

"Fusus is proud to have been honored with multiple Stevie® Awards," said Chris Lindenau, CEO of Fusus. "We are grateful to be recognized for helping create a truly unified and community-focused public safety ecosystem. Our Real-Time Crime Center in the Cloud (RTC3) platform was designed to bring law enforcement together with business and community leaders to solve everyday issues that impact their citizens. We are committed to this mission which has proven to help lower crime and improve life safety response in approximately 200 communities around the United States, including several foreign countries. Recognition like this amplifies our message and mission, which helps us fulfill our goal to protect those who serve, and those they serve."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

