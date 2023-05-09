Quectel Wireless Solutions to Showcase Its Advanced IoT Products and Services at ElectroneX Event in Melbourne

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, announces its participation in this year's ElectroneX event in Melbourne, Australia, where it will showcase some of its world-class products and services designed to help customers build a smarter world.

"We are excited to be showcasing some of our latest IoT products and services at ElectroneX," said Michael Wallon, Senior Vice President of APAC and ANZ Sales, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "Quectel has launched a number of new IoT products and services which demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers."

With its industry-leading products, Quectel is committed to delivering high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of the IoT market. Visitors to the Quectel booth can expect to gain valuable insights into the latest trends in IoT technologies, and how Quectel is driving innovation and progress in this space.

Satellite - The CC200A-LB satellite module, specifically developed for IoT industries, has been launched recently. This module uses satellite IoT connectivity, which is provided by ORBCOMM, a renowned global IoT communications and solutions provider. It is designed to offer cost-effective global coverage and connectivity, along with ultra-low latency, making it a perfect fit for a variety of applications such as transportation, maritime, heavy equipment, agriculture, mining, and oil and gas monitoring.

The CC200A-LB satellite module, specifically developed for IoT industries, has been launched recently. This module uses satellite IoT connectivity, which is provided by ORBCOMM, a renowned global IoT communications and solutions provider. It is designed to offer cost-effective global coverage and connectivity, along with ultra-low latency, making it a perfect fit for a variety of applications such as transportation, maritime, heavy equipment, agriculture, mining, and oil and gas monitoring.

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth - The FGH100M Wi-Fi HaLow module is a new offering that delivers long-range data transmission, low power consumption, reduced complexity, and improved penetration through walls and obstructions, making it ideal for various IoT applications. It leverages the IEEE 802.11ah wireless networking protocol, also known as Wi-Fi HaLow, operating within the license-exempt Sub-1 GHz range, making it perfectly suited for the unique requirements of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Smart Modules - Quectel offers a comprehensive range of smart modules, with extensive product families of variants to support deployment regions and a range of interfaces and connection options and will be showcasing smart modules from the entry level through to high end including the SC20-XX and the SC66-XX range.

GNSS - Quectel offers a wide range of ultra-compact, low-power GNSS modules that cover the full spectrum of requirements, from standard precision to high precision, dead reckoning, and timing. Our GNSS modules are ideal for a wide range of application scenarios, including ADAS and self-driving vehicles, unmanned flight, and smart agriculture. Visitors to the ElectroneX exhibition can expect to see our latest GNSS module offerings, including the LC76G(PA), LC76G(PB), and LC29H modules. These modules are designed to provide customers with superior performance, accuracy, and reliability, and are among the smallest and most power efficient GNSS modules available in the market.

Antennas - Quectel is excited to showcase its latest antenna offerings at the upcoming ElectroneX exhibition. Our high-performance antennas come in both embedded and external solutions, fitting a range of applications, mounting options, combinations, and environmental requirements. Our new Combo antennas, such as the YB0027AA, combine high-performance cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS antennas, enabling high-performance connectivity and are ideal for use with Quectel's 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and GNSS modules. Visitors can also expect to see our 5G YE0007AA, 4G/LTE YB0016AA, Wi-Fi/BT YF0026AM, and GNSS YC0013AAEVB antennas at the show.

5G – A variety of 5G modules will be exhibited, including the newly announced RedCap (Reduced Capability) modules, also known as NR-Light. The Rx255C series is built on Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System, offering exceptional wireless performance and low-latency communication with 5G. Moreover, these modules provide significant improvements in size, energy efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

Quectel Certification Services - Quectel has recently introduced its own range of testing and certification services, aimed at providing customers with a comprehensive portfolio of professional services and management tools. The Quectel Certification Services are specifically designed to enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory organisations such as the FCC, IC, CE, ANATEL, RCM, KC, Jate and Telec and carrier organisations including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Rogers, TELUS and Vodafone. With these services, customers can benefit from streamlined certification processes, reduced certification costs, and faster time-to-market for their products.

Quectel will have its dedicated team of local Field Application Engineers (FAEs) and Sales professionals available at the event.

