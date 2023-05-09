DHEC Continues Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests at Health Departments Across the State

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 9, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Despite the federal Public Health Emergency status for COVID-19 ending this Thursday, May 11, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s inventory of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests has been refreshed and kits are available for free at most DHEC health clinics throughout the state.

The new kits feature expiration dates good through the start of next year. To see which locations have them near you, DHEC’s testing locator is updated in real time. You do not need an appointment – just walk in and ask the person at the front desk for tests.

At-home COVID-19 test kits are one of the best ways to detect COVID-19 infection early. Though the spread of the virus has slowed in recent months, DHEC reminds everyone to remain vigilant and that new variants are still emerging.

Vaccination remains the best way to prevent COVID-19, and especially serious complications of COVID-19 including hospitalization and death, and COVID-19 vaccination continues to be available at most of our health departments as well.

That said, new variants have shown that anyone can be vulnerable to COVID-19 even if they are vaccinated, young or have had COVID-19 previously. Thus having tests available at home remains an important part of reducing the impact of COVID-19.

Early and regular testing helps you better care for yourself and protects your friends, family and community members from potential exposure. Test results using the iHealth kit are available within 15 minutes. Each iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kit available through our health departments includes two tests.

