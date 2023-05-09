Suspect Charged with 1st Degree Murder in Sidney Homicide Investigation

May 9, 2023

Sidney, Iowa - On May 9, 2023, law enforcement officials charged Mark Dupre (26) of Sidney, Iowa, with 1st degree murder (Class A Felony) for the April 17, 2023, stabbing death of Corey Miller (26) in Sidney, Iowa.

Dupre has also been charged Attempted Murder (Class B Felony), Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury (Class C Felony) and going Armed with Intent (Class D Felony).

This is a joint investigation, between the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Dupre was currently in custody at the Fremont County Correctional Facility on unrelated drug charges.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Release: April 19, 2023, Sidney, Iowa.

On April 17, 2023, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a stabbing at 508 Main St. in Sidney, Iowa. Upon arrival, deputies and first responders located two make subjects outside the residence who had been stabbed, one individual later succumbed to his injuries, while the other was life flighted to University of Omaha Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha with life threatening injuries.

On the afternoon of April 18, 2023, a forensic autopsy was conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medial Examiner on the deceased male. The death has been ruled as a homicide and the manner of death was identified as stab wounds. The deceased male has been identified as 26-year-old Corey Miller of Sidney, Iowa.

The second stabbing victim has been identified as 28-year-old D’Andre Kyle of Sidney, Iowa. Kyle is currently in stable condition at UNMC.

On April 17th, a search warrant was conducted at 508 Main St in Sidney where upon illegal and illicit items were seized. On April 18, 2023, Mark Dupre (age 26) and Katelan Jacobs (age 23) of 508 Main St. Sidney, Iowa, were arrested at a separate location by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from the search warrant. Both Dupre and Jacobs were charged with possession of a controlled substances with intent to deliver over 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dupre was also charges with possession of marijuana (2nd offense) and Jacobs was charged with possession of marijuana (1st offense). Dupre’s bond was set at $100,000.00 cash and Jacobs was set at $300,000.00 cash.

This is an on-going criminal investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sidney, Iowa – At approximately 11:46AM, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sidney, Hamburg and Tabor ambulances were dispatched to 508 Main St in Sidney, Iowa for a report of a stabbing that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, first responders located two males who had been stabbed. One subject was transported to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, where they were later pronounced deceased. The second subject was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha, Nebraska with life threatening injuries.

Law Enforcement wants the public to know there is no current threat to the community. Anyone with information about the stabbing is requested to call either the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at 712-322-1585.

This is an on-going criminal investigation, and no further details are being released at this time. The names of the subjects are not being released at this time.

