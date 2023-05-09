AIM for Climate Summit Highlights Private Sector Investment in Driving Climate Action, Crucial Role of Women’s Leadership

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 — The second day of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) Summit kicked off with keynote remarks from His Excellency Engineer Mohammed Alameeri, Assistant Under Secretary, Food Diversity Sector, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and U.S. Senator Stabenow, on the importance of climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation in providing solutions to address food insecurity and climate change.

“In a region that experiences harsh heat, a lack of arable land, and water scarcity, the UAE is taking action to overcome these obstacles by adopting advanced agricultural technologies that work with the local climate, rather than against it. Through the AIM for Climate, we are collaborating with the U.S., and partners worldwide to tackle the climate impacts of food systems. This collaboration aims to mobilize governments and the private sector to deliver innovative solutions that can enhance food security while reducing the environmental impact of agriculture,” said Assistant Under Secretary Alameeri.

“We are proud to collaborate with the U.S. in this effort, and we look forward to highlighting the importance of agriculture innovation at COP28 in the UAE later this year. COP28 will be an ideal platform to emphasize the significance of adopting the latest agri-tech as a solution to our global food security and climate change challenges. We believe that this path will pave the way towards a more sustainable future for all,” he added.

USDA Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young shared key USDA scientific breakthroughs at the high-level plenary featuring leading female scientists, moderated by Sweta Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer North America of the climate-focused social media network, “We Don’t Have Time.” Along with Jacobs-Young, the plenary included insights from women leaders in science— Sarah Kapnick, Chief Scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and Ismahane Elouafi, Chief Scientist for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

“Thanks to breakthrough research and innovation, we’ve been able to improve agricultural production and make progress on some of the world’s most complex challenges,” said Jacobs-Young. “Our groundbreaking research and development will be critical to achieving an agricultural enterprise that is inclusive, productive, profitable, sustainable and resilient. Equitable access to science-based, data-driven information and innovative technologies is essential to creating a better world for us all.”

Chakraborty encouraged sharing of authentic stories so that women in science can amplify their voices in agricultural policymaking and help ensure diverse gender, age, ethnic and geographic perspectives in shaping climate solutions.

The day’s lunch session, hosted by the Gender, Climate Change and Nutrition Integration Initiative and supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, focused on the theme “Innovation for Inclusive Impact: Women at the Heart of our Food Systems.” Speakers included CropLife America President and CEO Emily Rees, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman, Canadian Minister of Agriculture Marie-Claude Bibeau and UN Foundation President and CEO Elizabeth Cousens.

“USAID is proud of our commitment and contribution to the AIM for Climate initiative as ambitious investments in climate-smart agriculture and food systems are critical to ensure future security in a warming planet and we're seeing real progress—but we also must make sure we’re putting women at the heart of our work,” said USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman. “When women have the tools to succeed, they reinvest in their families and communities, creating a multiplier effect that promotes wellbeing, prosperity and stability.”

During the afternoon session “Call to Action: Investment, Innovation, and Implementation,” Ertharin Cousin, former Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme delivered the keynote address. The session was co-hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding and the International Trade Centre.

“To realize a more sustainable food system, our food must be grown and transported using more effective and climate-smart methods,” noted Cousin. “That means expanding farmers’ access to better seeds and tools that will more efficiently increase the quality and quantity of their yields; increasing the use of climate-smart agricultural practices like precision agriculture; and investing in regenerative agriculture systems that will address the significant effects of climate change on our food systems. We have a real opportunity to take pre-emptive action to transform our agricultural practices and support a more equitable, sustainable food system that ensures environmental and human health as well as a financial return for our farmers and all actors across the food system.”

Since AIM for Climate’s inception, partners have increased investment to more than $13 billion, launched 51 innovation sprints, and expanded to more than 500 partners worldwide. For more information about AIM for Climate and how to become a partner, please visit aimforclimate.org/#partners.

