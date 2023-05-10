Video: American Heart Association Offers Tips to Monitor and Control High Blood Pressure Ahead of World Hypertension Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- High blood pressure is a leading cause of cardiovascular diseases. Known as hypertension, high blood pressure is a condition in which the force of blood against the artery walls is too high, and if left uncontrolled, can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. The good news - hypertension is controllable, and with proper management, you can lower your risks.
American Heart Association Medical Expert and Cardiovascular Nurse, Yvonne Commodore-Mensah, stresses the importance of monitoring your blood pressure. In this video, she helps you ‘Get Down with Your Blood Pressure’ by sharing four simple steps to measure your numbers - Get It, Slip It, Cuff It, Check It.
Hypertension Facts:
• 122.4 million US adults over 20 years old have high blood pressure (62.8 million males and 59.6 million females)
• A higher percentage of males than females had hypertension up to 64 years of age, but those ≥ 65 years of age, the percentage of females with hypertension was higher than for males.
• 38% of US adults with hypertension are not aware that they have it
• The prevalence of hypertension in Black people in the US is among the highest in the world

