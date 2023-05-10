NOVELIC ANNOUNCES AMERICAS EXPANSION AND APPOINTS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES – AMERICAS
"NOVELIC invigorates automotive OEM and Tier 1 suppliers with integrated Perception AI by inserting client-proven, 20-100 engineer SWAT teams. As a result, clients' solutions reach the market faster. We fundamentally solve ADAS engineering sourcing demands." Tony Pivo
"NOVELIC's strategic goals include rapid global scaling of our overwhelming European success, and the U.S. market is a crucial step in this campaign. NOVELIC has achieved a compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of 55% since 2013." Darko Tasovac
Pioneering European Mobility Autonomy, Perception, and Full-Stack Engineering Experts Set Course to Exceed Ten-Year 55% CAGR Record
"NOVELIC's strategic goals include rapid global scaling of our overwhelming European success, and the U.S. market is a crucial step in this campaign," said NOVELIC CEO and Cofounder Mr. Darko Tasovac. "NOVELIC has achieved a compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of 55% since 2013. The company's documented, scalable agility as an integrated software, firmware, and system design partner in ADAS, with its own radar & perception technologies and related embedded engineering technology, is well established."
Chief Sales Officer and Cofounder Dr. Veselin Brankovic added, "Automotive OEM and Tier 1 suppliers need rapid development of AI-driven autonomous perception solutions, with full-stack sensor software, firmware, and hardware. OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers have three choices: build separate bolt-on divisions, add new technology into existing in-house tech design teams, or outsource to teams that have already worked together and completed these unique technical projects. NOVELIC's plan to add substantial high-tech capacity of new engineering teams to support the U.S. demands on the field enables the company to meet the market's authenticated needs."
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including opening North American offices and hiring a U.S. sales launch veteran.
Chief Technology Officer and Cofounder Veljko Mihajlovic commented, "NOVELIC IPs provide powerful solutions in short-range perception, enabling a range of ADAS applications for general mobility. In addition, NOVELIC safety, security, and comfort solutions address future customer demands, providing fast time to market for innovative OEMs and T1s."
NOVELIC's flagship solution is a miniature, low-power, affordable radar sensor for automotive interior monitoring.
AMERICAS SALES LEADER ANNOUNCED
NOVELIC is thrilled that Mr. Tony Pivo has joined the company as the Vice President of Sales - Americas. His appointment is a critical step towards intensifying the company's presence in the Western Hemisphere, particularly the United States. As a seasoned sales strategist and tactician with three decades of rainmaking experience, Mr. Pivo is a worthy addition to the NOVELIC sales team. His SaaS, IoT, mechanical engineering, and electric vehicle manufacturing sales experiences synergistically harmonize with NOVELIC's pioneering mobility and autonomous vehicle solutions.
"NOVELIC's competence, capacities, and patents in vehicle autonomy and e-vehicle systems empower clients with software-driven technology integration," said Tony Pivo. "The company invigorates automotive OEM and Tier 1 suppliers with integrated Perception AI by inserting client-proven, 20-100 engineer SWAT teams. As a result, clients' solutions reach the market faster. We fundamentally solve ADAS engineering sourcing demands in the U.S. with our European engagement and delivery culture, having a proven track record in the European automotive business. I've worked as the tip-of-the-technology-spear most of my career, and I couldn't be more stoked about driving this U.S. launch. NOVELIC's BHAG aligns with my passion for dreaming, conceiving, and achieving challenging goals."
About NOVELIC:
NOVELIC is the world's leading self-sustaining provider of mmWave radar sensors, perception solutions, and full-stack embedded systems. Founded in 2012 and currently employing over 160 engineers in multidisciplinary teams in Southeastern Europe, holding patents, NOVELIC's knowledge, experience, and intellectual property enable the company to develop custom products for automotive, autonomous driving, robotics, Industry 4.0, and IoT systems. In addition, NOVELIC delivers full-cycle development of electronics and software systems for ADAS, AGV, and industrial automation, including annotation tools, ECU hardware, software testing, and HIL development.
