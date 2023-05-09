What They’re Saying: State and Community Leaders Praise Launch of New Hotline and Resource Network to Combat Hate Across California

Californians can visit CAvsHate.org or call 833-8-NO-HATE for resources and to anonymously report acts of hate

SACRAMENTO – Responding to the official launch of California’s first-ever statewide anti-hate hotline and resource network, state and community leaders across California welcomed Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing efforts to hold perpetrators accountable and to provide support for those victimized by hate. California vs Hate is a new multilingual statewide hotline and website that provides a safe, anonymous reporting option for victims and witnesses of hate acts in direct response to the rise in reported hate crimes in California.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta: “There is no place for hate in California and now more than ever we must stand united against hate and extremism. By utilizing every resource possible, we will raise awareness around the staggering rise in hate crimes and proactively prevent future extremism from occurring. Every Californian deserves to feel safe in their cities and communities and those responsible must be brought to justice.”

Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, Author of Assembly Bill 557 that led to the creation of the CA vs Hate website and hotline: “Hate crimes and hate incidents target entire communities, not just individual victims. Unfortunately, most hate crimes and hate incidents are never reported. The CA vs. Hate reporting website and hotline, working with community-based organizations, will provide a statewide network to track hate data, assist victims, and make all of our diverse communities safer.”

Assemblymember Evan Low, Asian American and Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus Chair: “We’ve seen a massive increase in targeted hate crime attacks across the country. Oftentimes, some aren’t ever reported. California is leading the nation in these hate crime attacks, and it needs to end. Our state is committed to rolling out resources for hate crime survivors and finding new solutions to combat hate. This is a way to make sure our community members feel safe and secure, but also have an alternative option for them to seek help.”

Assemblymember James C. Ramos, California Native American Legislative Caucus Chair: “Our diversity has made California the Golden State. The introduction of the CA vs Hate Resource Line and Network creates another tool to protect that great diversity and ensure the safety of all communities.”

Bamby Salcedo, President and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition and Vice Chair for the California Commission on the State of Hate: “I am grateful that as a trans woman I get to be part of this historic event. I am also grateful that our state is investing in contributing to eradication of hate in our state. It is time that we eliminate the hate in our state against all people, including trans, gender nonconforming and intersex people, and the California vs Hate campaign will contribute to the new consciousness that we are building in our state.”

Robin S. Toma, Esq., Executive Director of the LA County Commission on Human Relations: “CA vs Hate is a huge step forward in the work to eradicate hate in our state. Having served on CAHRO, the statewide network of human relations organizations, I know that there are too many cities and counties which have no place to report hate, something which can change with CA vs Hate. We’re proud to have created an anti-hate program/system in Los Angeles County upon which CA vs Hate is modeled, and we applaud the CA Civil Rights Department for its tremendous efforts to launch this statewide, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership and coordination with CA vs Hate to move our culture towards reversing the normalization of bigotry and racism in our state.”

Cynthia Choi and Manjusha Kulkarni, Stop AAPI Hate Co-founders: “Stop AAPI Hate applauds the California Civil Rights Department for launching California vs Hate, which will serve as a critical pathway for people to report hate incidents and receive the tailored support they need. As a coalition that started as a hate incident reporting center for AAPI communities, we reaffirm the importance of initiatives like this, which center and engage with those directly impacted by racism, discrimination, and bigotry. We cannot effectively address hate-fueled acts without efforts like this, and that’s precisely why our coalition advocated for its funding and creation. We are proud to support this effort and look forward to ongoing collaboration in our shared efforts to put an end to hate and bigotry across the state.”

Terra Russell-Slavin, Chief Impact Officer for the Los Angeles LGBT Center: “The Los Angeles LGBT Center is proud to partner with the State to ensure LGBTQ+ callers have consistent access to affirming resources. Amid the tidal wave of anti-trans legislation and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric confronting queer communities nationally, it’s crucial that California residents feel empowered to report hate crimes and receive the procedural follow-ups often neglected by law enforcement.”

Rick L. Callender, NAACP California Hawaii State Conference President: “Most hate crimes are never reported to law enforcement because targeted communities may not feel safe reporting them, may reasonably doubt that law enforcement would respond effectively, or — especially in the case of Black or immigrant communities — may avoid reporting due to distrust of law enforcement. I am hopeful that the California vs. Hate Resource Line, which is not a direct law enforcement reporting line, will tighten up this gap and allow victims to feel safe in coming forward and getting connected with the resources and support they need.”

Kendall Kosai, ADL Western Division Director of Policy: “Founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of antisemitism and bigotry, ADL strives for a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination, or hate. With hate crimes reaching their highest level in California in decades, the launch of CA vs Hate comes at a critical time. This initiative is an innovative, holistic, victim-centered approach that will increase data tracking, bolster the utilization of existing resources, and encourage reporting of bias incidents – all key components necessary to fighting hate and bigotry in the Golden State for good.”

Nikki Singh, Sikh Coalition Senior Manager of Policy and Advocacy: “The Sikh Coalition fights hate by providing pro bono legal help to community members who experience bias-motivated crimes, fighting workplace discrimination cases, and advocating for proactive education and policy reforms to strengthen civil rights and build inclusive institutions for all. State-level efforts to craft and share resources that are culturally accessible are essential for our community, and we are grateful for the leadership of the California Civil Rights Department and the engagement of all of the stakeholders who have helped make CA vs Hate a reality.”

Mina Fedor, AAPI Youth Rising Founder and Executive Director: “All kids deserve to feel safe in our schools, homes, and our communities. Through CA vs Hate, kids are empowered to take action. With safe, free, and culturally appropriate resources — we can all make a difference in standing up to hate, one day at a time.”

Luz Gallegos, TODEC Executive Director: “We celebrate the launch of CA vs Hate hotline. It is our moral responsibility as a state to protect, defend, and provide resources to those that have been victims of hate incidents. We will continue to work with the California Civil Rights Department to make sure these resources reach our most vulnerable populations that may otherwise fear reporting these incidents.”

Lorreen Pryor, President and CEO of the Black Youth Leadership Project: “Black Youth Leadership Project is cautiously optimistic and interested to see how CA vs Hate begins to impact the number of hate crimes perpetrated against members of the Black community. BYLP is committed to working with the Civil Rights Department, local and state officials, and community leaders to address long standing anti-Black racism and the subsequent lack of response from law enforcement. We will continue to support Black youth, families, and community members as we navigate through daily acts of anti-Black bias, discrimination, and harassment. For over 20 years, BYLP has and will continue to support, advocate, and insulate Black youth when others attempt to diminish their American right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Masih Fouladi, CAIR-LA Deputy Executive Director: “As the largest Muslim civil rights organization in California, CAIR-CA is dedicated to protecting and empowering the American Muslim community. Our work is more important now than ever before, as we see a rise in hate incidents targeting Muslims and other marginalized communities. One of the ways we’re working to combat hate is through our partnership with CA vs Hate, a state-funded initiative that provides resources and support to victims of hate crimes and discrimination. We believe that expanding access to culturally competent resources like those offered by CA vs Hate is crucial to addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by our community. Through our collaborative effort with CA vs Hate, we’re able to provide direct legal services and advocacy to victims of hate crimes and discrimination. This includes helping them navigate unfamiliar systems, referrals to mental health services, and advocating for policy changes to prevent future incidents. We’re grateful for the support of CA vs Hate and other organizations that share our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all Californians. Together, we can work towards a future where hate has no place in our communities.”

Tony Hoang, Equality California Executive Director: “All Californians deserve to feel safe while living their authentic lives, and unfortunately, the LGBTQ+ community has been seeing an alarming increase in hate crimes and political attacks. Equality California applauds the leadership of our elected officials and Governor Newsom to ensure hate and violence have no place in our state. California remains a beacon of hope nationwide, and we must continue standing behind the diverse communities to which we belong.”

Yolie Anguiano, CA vs Hate Director for 211 LA: “The CA vs. Hate Resource Line and Network is a significant collaborative effort to cast a real safety net around victims of hate. 211 LA is the lead agency for the service due to our experience providing the LA vs. Hate service since 2019. For CA vs. Hate, we partnered with the 211 provider network of California to conduct the reporting and follow-up support services and with five additional statewide CBOs to provide culturally competent and direct victim support by using a closed-loop referral system that is part of the 211 LA’s technology platform to share client information with our service partners securely. Our care coordinators are trained in trauma-informed care and receive ongoing training in cultural competency, resources/services for victims, and service quality calibration through case conferencing.”

The CA vs Hate Resource Line and Network is a non-emergency, multilingual hate crime and incident reporting hotline and online portal. Reports can be made anonymously by calling (833) 866-4283, or 833-8-NO-HATE, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or online at any time. For individuals who want to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or who are in imminent danger, please call 911. For more information on CA vs Hate, please visit CAvsHate.org. Photos, video, and more from the official launch of CA vs Hate are available here.