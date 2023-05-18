Houston author, Joe Marullo, pens a new book about family love, "Story of My Mom's Quilt"
A new book about how a son was able to fulfill his mom's dream of leaving her legacy with her quilt.
David Lennington, Ph. D in English
Joe Marullo explains, "Although I have authored articles about retirement planning, I had never considered a book about the history of my family. My mom had a dream to sew a family quilt for the next generation, but unfortunately, she was unable to complete the project. I finished her quilt by telling the story of My Mom's Quilt to fulfill her dream of leaving a legacy for her family."
It all began when Joe Marullo's mom told him that she wanted to sew a family quilt. She was not an experienced quilter but her taking on a new creative project did not surprise Joe. She asked him if he would draw pictures of her Tombrella family's farm life in Alta Loma, TX, and his dad's Marullo family's fishing life in Galveston, TX, and of how the two families met and grew together.
Joe worked on the project for over 2 years, and when it was finished he was proud of the results. He designed the quilt to include 9 quilt blocks, each representing major events in his mother's and dad's life. Within these 9 illustrations, he sketched over 100 family members as they appeared at different ages of their lives. The challenge Joe faced was how to accurately tell his Mom's life story in illustrations. How could he sketch his family members so they would be recognizable, and yet be simple enough to be transferred to his mom's quilting material and sewn into a quilt?
Joe's Mom was good at many things, but quilting was new to her. Sewing this quilt with his designs, even though he simplified the sketches, would have been a challenge for even the most experienced quilter. But no matter how she approached it, how hard she tried, none of her efforts worked. She finally had to give up. Joe believed she was very disappointed. She wouldn’t be able to fulfill her dream of leaving this legacy to the next generation.
After this disappointment, Joe put his sketches away in a closet thinking his Mom's quilt would never be completed. Then, recently, he decided to frame and hang his illustrations next to other family pictures in his living room. Joe would have been satisfied with this, but his girl friend, Cathy, suggested that he write a book about his mom's quilt and use his illustrations to tell her story. Cathy's inspiration gave Joe a way he could fulfill his Mom's dream. Today Joe can say, “Mom, your quilt is finished.”
Joe Marullo is a graphic artist, public speaker, and author of his new book, “Story of My Mom’s Quilt.”
As a professionally trained graphic designer Joe spent over 20 years in the advertising industry. During that time, he was the recipient of the De Beers jewelry advertising award. After leaving the advertising business Joe entered the insurance profession specializing in retirement planning. He was invited to join an elite group of writers to produce articles sharing his expertise about retirement and other financial topics.
Joe is currently retired and lives in Houston, Texas. He was motivated to write the "Story of My Mom's Quilt" to honor his mother and her desire to tell the family's story and leave a legacy through her quilt. Today, Joe enjoys writing, traveling, and telling the story of his mom’s quilt to everyone he meets.
