City Beat News Honors Two Nine-time Customer Satisfaction Award Winners
Two consecutive-year winners bring home the top prize again in 2023.
Every year we post just one rating for each company to help consumers find who has rated among the best.”LAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earning the City Beat News Spectrum Award is an achievement for any company that prides itself on customer service and satisfaction. Earning nine straight awards is the mark of a company rooted in excellent customer service.
Diamonds, Pearls & Jade in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the most reputable names in the jewelry industry. In business for more than 40 years, the store strives to make every customer feel like an honored guest. They offer customers a wide range of designs to celebrate the important moments of their lives, in addition to bringing customers’ own design ideas to life. Offering award-winning designs backed by award-winning service, Diamonds, Pearls & Jade has earned nine consecutive Spectrum Awards. Visit the store’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/DIAMONDS-PEARLS-JADE-COLUMBUS-OH.
Another business that also recently brought home its ninth consecutive Spectrum Award is Boutique 4 Quilters (www.boutique4quilters.com) in West Melbourne, Fla. The shop has been serving the community for nearly two decades with owner and founder Anita Kelly at the helm. She has a true love of sewing that she shares with her customers every day. The store’s knowledgeable and friendly staff are ready to help customers with a current project or assist them in finding something new. Visit the store’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BOUTIQUE-4-QUILTERS-INC-MELBOURNE-FL.
As the second half of 2023 nears, City Beat News will continue rolling out its satisfaction research and announcing the most recent recipients of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor. Negative reviews, even those that are a fraud, can really damage a business’s reputation.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their product needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer service.
“Every year we post just one rating for each company to help consumers find who has rated among the best,” says Teresa Hersha, Executive Director of Customer Care for The Stirling Center. “The Spectrum Award winners have all earned our highest ratings so they each receive their own Award Page on CityBeatNews.com.”
City Beat News recognizes award winners for the benefit of consumers and businesses, both of whom want unbiased customer satisfaction research. Consumers can verify a company’s status as a Spectrum Award winner and know they can anticipate the great service others have had, while businesses want to know how they stack up in the eyes of their customers.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
