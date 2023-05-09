Department of Public Health advises consumers to discard mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is advising consumers that Chang Farm in Whatley, MA is recalling mung bean sprouts because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that Chang Farm has voluntarily recalled all 10-pound bulk bags, as well as 12-ounce retail bags with a sell-by date of May 7, 2023. Affected products are sold under the brands Chang Farm and Nature’s Wonder.

Based on preliminary State Public Health Laboratory results, DPH suspects mung bean sprouts with a sell-by date beyond May 7, 2023 may also be contaminated and advises that individuals not consume ANY mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm until further notice. Chang Farm is cooperating with state authorities and has agreed to suspend operations and distribution of this product pending further investigation of the source of this contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, people who are pregnant, and those with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among people who are pregnant.

The products were distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

If mung bean sprouts from Chang Farm were or are in your home:

Dispose of products in a closed plastic bag placed in a sealed trash can to prevent people and animals from eating the products.

Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards, and countertops; then sanitize these items with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water.

Dry these items with a clean cloth or clean paper towel.

Wipe up spills in the refrigerator immediately and clean the refrigerator regularly.

Always wash your hands with warm water and soap after cleaning and sanitizing.

Consumers should contact their health care provider with any illness concerns. Consumers with questions about the warning may contact Chang Farm at 413-522-0234 or 413-222-5519, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

###