Kirk B. Bernard Recognized by the Top 100 Registry as the 2023 Attorney of the Year in the State of Washington

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirk B. Bernard, Esq. is honored to be recognized by the Top 100 Registry as 2023 Attorney of the Year in the State of Washington. Mr. Bernard is the founding attorney of Bernard Law Group located in Seattle, Washington. A pioneer in personal injury-related claims, he has been a civil litigator in Washington and California, specializing in representing accident victims.

Mr. Bernard earned his law degree in 1981. He has dedicated the past 42 years to fighting for personal injury victims in Washington. Revered for his exceptional tenacity and legal acumen, he has garnered notable verdicts and settlements for his diverse clientele. Some of these settlements and verdicts include a $18.5 million (Cause No. 15-2-00494-6) settlement for a motorcyclist that collided with a dump truck that made an illegal u-turn and a $12.5 million settlement (Cause No. 21-2-12862-5 KNT) for a pedestrian that was struck by a bus.

As a preeminent attorney, Mr. Bernard played an integral role in many high-profile cases, including Meisner v. State of Washington et al., (Cause No. 99-2-14023-1 KNT) a motorcycle accident case involving inadequate signs in a highway construction zone with catastrophic injuries. Parties involved agreed to a $5.5 million settlement two weeks before the scheduled trial date. Nelli and Wages v. Wah Kue Café, (Cause No. 00-2-03570-5 KNT) a commercial establishment alcohol liability case that resulted in a $1.5 million settlement and Bargas v. Houlihan's, (Cause No. 00-2-11304-3) another commercial establishment alcohol liability case that settled for $725,000.

A member of the Brain Injury Association of Washington, the American Bar Association, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, the Washington State Association for Justice, the Washington State Bar Association, the Better Business Bureau, the Consumer Attorneys Association, and the State Bar of California, Mr. Bernard is well-known for his community-oriented activities.

As a health enthusiast and safety advocate, Mr. Bernard has encouraged Seattle's youth to put safety first by promoting bicycle safety. Mr. Bernard and his team have sponsored and participated in a children's bicycle helmet giveaway. They purchased and donated hundreds of children's bicycle helmets and funded and produced multiple public service announcements. These helpful ads teach the local community about the importance of wearing safety gear while riding a bicycle. The firm has also participated in the Northwest Harvest Food Drive, which helps Washington's statewide hunger relief agency. As a supporting member of the Brain Injury Association of Washington, Mr. Bernard helps raise awareness about the struggles of brain injury victims.

As a testament to his illustrious career, Mr. Bernard has garnered numerous awards and accolades. An Outstanding Member of the Consumer Attorneys Association and the American Bar Association, he is an Eagle Member of the Washington Association of Trial Lawyers and a Distinguished Member of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. AVVO 9.4 Superb Rated by AVVO, Mr. Bernard is a Million Dollar Advocate of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Top 100 Registry, a leading global publisher of industry-specific magazines featuring top professionals in the field of Law, Academia, Medicine, Consulting, Arts, Sciences and beyond, is recognizing Bernard for his extensive work in Seattle and neighboring communities aiding victims of accidents by honoring him this year’s Attorney of the Year in the State of Washington.

To learn more about Kirk B. Bernard, Esq., click here or visit https://www.4injured.com/kirk-bernard/.