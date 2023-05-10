RyteBox Announces John Poppo, Former Chairman of the Recording Academy, As Newest Advisory Board Member

The Pioneering Rights Management Software Continues Its Growth with the Addition of Key Advisory Board Member.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY (May 9, 2023). RyteBox announced today that John Poppo, recent past Chairman of the world’s preeminent music organization, the Recording Academy, has joined the RyteBox Advisory Board. RyteBox is the leading industry rights management and royalty processing SaaS platform, enabling music creatives to be paid accurately and timely with increased royalties, ensuring the company’s fundamental belief that, “The Artist Must Get Paid”.

As a 15-year leader of the world’s foremost society of music professionals and home of the famous GRAMMY Awards, John Poppo was the ultimate artist advocate, representing the voices and interests of all music creators in the Recording Academy membership and Music Industry at large. He played a very active role in achieving the passage of the now historic Music Modernization Act – a substantial win in the fight to have music creators compensated fairly, and in growing the Recording Academy’s membership, particularly in terms of its diversity, equity, and inclusion, through the creation of an Independent Task Force comprising music’s most influential top female executives and other esteemed leaders of underrepresented groups. While Chair of the Recording Academy, John also supported the music community through the charitable, philanthropic, and educational work of its affiliates – MusiCares, the GRAMMY Museum and Foundation, and the Latin Recording Academy – all of which he served as a Board Member.

“We are thrilled to have John join our Advisory Board” says RyteBox CEO, Dan DiSano. “John and I have known each other for years and have a deep mutual respect. His extensive background in music will undoubtedly accelerate RyteBox with its significant growth strategy.” Scott Powell, President of RyteBox, added, “being not only an advocate for music creators, but one himself, John provides a unique perspective that will help inform the RyteBox platform and its product road map.” John Poppo states “I am very excited to work with and advise the RyteBox team. I’m extremely impressed with their innovative and highly differentiated software that will enable music companies and creators alike to manage their rights and capture new revenue and royalties most effectively.”

About John Poppo

John is founder of the full-service music production and artist development company, Pop Productions Inc., and a long-standing multi-platinum producer, engineer, songwriter, and musician. His various credits can be found throughout the world on the hit records of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, *NSYNC, Toni Braxton, Seal, Madonna, Michael Bolton, Annie Lennox, Daryl Hall, Luther Vandross, Al Green, Diana Ross, Frankie Knuckles, Mantronix, EPMD, and countless others.

About RyteBox (www.rytebox.com)

RyteBox is an end-to-end Music Rights and Royalties Administration platform built in the cloud for content administrators and their global network. RyteBox supports both the publishing and recorded music businesses. The SaaS platform was born out of leading software developer, Axispoint (www.axispoint.com), one of music and media’s top developers, and is enabling music administrators to manage their Contracts, Catalog and Rights, aggregate and collect greater Revenue, and pay out Royalties timely and accurately. The global music industry is experiencing high growth, and RyteBox is uniquely positioned and differentiated to help music companies and their creators capture increased revenue share across growing markets.