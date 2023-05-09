Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,005 in the last 365 days.

Baja Call Center Steps Up for Community Safety with First Responder Certification

Baja Call Center prioritizes safety with First Responder Certification, ensuring efficient emergency services for the community.

TIJUANA, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Baja Call Center, a leading call center and customer service solutions provider, has announced that it has certified its supervisors and administrative employees as Certified First Responders. The certification course, taught by Dr. Manuel Valle and sanctioned by COEPRA (State Council for Accident Prevention), covered essential first responder skills, including scene safety, initial patient management, airway obstruction, fractures, wound care, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The company's leadership recognized the critical need for a well-prepared team capable of responding to any emergency to ensure their team's safety and well-being. As an added benefit, all funds raised by the event were donated to support children with cancer, highlighting Baja Call Center's commitment to giving back to the community

"At Baja Call Center, we believe that supporting our community goes beyond providing excellent service to our clients," said Justin Lines, CEO of Baja Call Center. "By certifying our team as Certified First Responders, we are not only ensuring their safety but also making a difference in the lives of children with cancer. We are proud to give back to the community that has supported us."

The certification course was led by Dr. Manuel Valle and Alan Leon, the Tijuana TUM Paramedic Supervisor. The event was organized by Pedro Urias, a Baja Call Center Operations Manager, and TJ Bearded Monsters, an organization with over 10 years of experience in conducting activities that benefit homeless individuals and children with cancer

The certification provided by COEPRA is recognized nationwide, which enables Baja Call Center's team to respond to emergency situations, both within and outside the workplace, with the necessary credentials and skills.

Baja Call Center's commitment to its community well-being extends beyond the workplace, as demonstrated by its dedication to supporting children with cancer. The company's leadership and dedication to its team serve as a model for other businesses looking to create a safe and supportive work environment.

For more information about Baja Call Center, visit www.bajacallcenter.com.

Sophia Contreras
Baja Call Center
s.contreras@bajacallcenter.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Baja Call Center Steps Up for Community Safety with First Responder Certification

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more