Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Increased Core Leverage Ratio of Portfolio to 104%

Investment Portfolio of $1.1 Billion

WOODSIDE, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total investment income of $39.3 million

Net investment income of $18.2 million, or $0.45 per share

Net asset value of $14.07 per share

Dollar-weighted annualized yield on debt investments of 15.2% for the quarter

Seven investments completed in existing portfolio companies, representing $12.9 million in funded loans

Aggregate proceeds of $10.2 million received from principal repayments

Declared second quarter 2023 regular dividend of $0.40 per share

Declared second quarter 2023 supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share

“Runway Growth demonstrated the power of its weatherproof portfolio focused on the latest-stage companies in recession resistant industries during the first quarter of 2023,” said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. “Runway’s model is powered by our seasoned team members, who have the deep sector knowledge and experience to operate in this period of macroeconomic volatility. Our team has built what we believe to be the most stable portfolio in the venture debt space, and we are confident in our ability to grow earnings and strategically expand our portfolio in the quarters to come.”

Spreng continued, “Our concentration in senior secured and first lien loans is key to our ability to minimize losses, protect our investors, and position Runway Growth as a preferred lender. Our team remains focused on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $39.3 million, compared to $19.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $18.2 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.30 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 15.2%. The Company calculates the yield on dollar-weighted debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment-related income during the period divided by (2) the daily average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding during the period.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $21.1 million, compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was driven by growing management fees, incentive fees and interest expenses.

Net realized loss on investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $1.2 million, compared to $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net change in unrealized depreciation on investments was $5.1 million, compared to $9.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2023, Runway Growth’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $1,125 million and was comprised of approximately $1,074 million in term loans, 99% of which are senior secured loans, and $51 million in warrants and equity-related investments in 49 portfolio companies.

During the first quarter of 2023, Runway Growth completed seven investments in existing portfolio companies, representing $12.9 million in funded loans.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

2022

(unaudited) (unaudited) Beginning Investment Portfolio $ 1,126,309 $ 729,516 Purchases of Investments 12,871 85,520 Purchases of U.S. Treasury Bills 34,974 — PIK interest 3,755 1,337 Sales or Repayments of Investments (10,192 ) (9,878 ) Scheduled Principal Payments of Investments (4,007 ) (424 ) Sales and Maturities of U.S. Treasury Bills — (45,000 ) Net realized Gain (Loss) on Investments (1,178 ) (371 ) Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments (5,084 ) (9,235 ) Amortization of Fixed Income Premiums or Accretion of Discounts 2,868 2,825 Ending Investment Portfolio $ 1,160,316 $ 754,290

Net Asset Value

As of March 31, 2023, net asset value (“NAV’”) per share was $14.07, compared to $14.22 as of December 31, 2022. Total net assets at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was $569.8 million, down 5% from $597.5 million in the prior year period.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $12.0 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to a net increase of $2.9 million, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $131.3 million in available liquidity, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, and $128.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company’s credit facility, subject to existing terms, advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements. During first quarter 2023, the Company increased its credit facility pursuant to the accordion feature by $75 million to a total of $500 million, subject to the terms and conditions as reflected in the credit facility agreement.

The Company ended the quarter with a core leverage ratio of approximately 104%, compared to 97% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Distributions

On May 2, 2023, the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for the second quarter of 2023, payable on May 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2023. In addition, the Board of Directors declared a supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share for the second quarter of 2023 that is also payable on May 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Important Disclosures

Strategies described involve special risks that should be evaluated carefully before a decision is made to invest. Not all of the risks and other significant aspects of these strategies are discussed herein. Please see a more detailed discussion of these risk factors and other related risks in the Company’s most recent annual Form 10-K report in the section entitled “Risk Factors”, which may be obtained on the Company’s website www.runwaygrowth.com or the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $1,080,015 and $1,126,879, respectively) $ 1,066,654 $ 1,114,935 Affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $55,528 and $4,551, respectively) 47,075 2,084 Control investments at fair value (cost of $19,172 and $19,172, respectively) 11,613 9,290 Investment in U.S. Treasury Bills at fair value (cost of $34,978 and $0, respectively) 34,974 — Total investments at fair value (cost of $1,189,693 and $1,150,602, respectively) 1,160,316 1,126,309 Cash and cash equivalents 3,271 5,761 Accrued interest receivable 9,212 8,766 Other assets 654 930 Total assets 1,173,453 1,141,766 Liabilities Debt: Credit facilities 372,000 337,000 2026 Notes 70,000 70,000 2027 Notes 152,250 152,250 Unamortized deferred debt costs (10,327 ) (10,293 ) Total debt, less unamortized deferred debt costs 583,923 548,957 Incentive fees payable 9,572 8,808 Interest payable 8,341 6,221 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,810 1,728 Total liabilities 603,646 565,714 Commitments and contingencies (Note 3) Net assets Common stock, par value 414 414 Additional paid-in capital 605,774 605,774 Distributable (losses) (25,565 ) (19,320 ) Treasury Stock (10,816 ) (10,816 ) Total net assets $ 569,807 $ 576,052 Shares of common stock outstanding ($0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized) 40,509,269 40,509,269 Net asset value per share $ 14.07 $ 14.22



