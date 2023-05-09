LifeLabs’ COO Jennifer Cudlipp Receives Top Honours as one of Vancouver’s 25 Most Influential Executives for 2023!

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs is thrilled to share that Jennifer Cudlipp, Chief Operating Officer, has been named one of Vancouver’s Top 25 Executives for 2023 by C-Suite Spotlight. This prestigious award recognizes Jennifer’s outstanding leadership and her unwavering commitment to excellence.

As Chief Operating Officer (COO), Jennifer oversees every aspect of our operations, assuring seamless and effective performance across the board. And in the first quarter of the year, Jennifer also took on the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer alongside her position as COO.

“Jennifer has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence as a leader,” said LifeLabs President and CEO Charles Brown. “She embodies our values of caring, customer-centricity, teamwork and agility in all she does and goes above and beyond in fostering a celebratory, inclusive, and success-minded work culture for our teams.”

The Top 25 Executives of Vancouver list is part of an annual award series that recognizes top influential business leaders across all industries in major cities across North America. The award committee selected Jennifer based on her career longevity, seniority within her organization, overall career track record and progression, and the reputation of LifeLabs.

“To be a leader at an organization that empowers Canadians to live happy and healthier lives is incredibly rewarding. I am also so thankful to lead such a dedicated, caring, and passionate team of individuals who inspire me and my work every day,” shared Jennifer.

This recognition adds to Jennifer’s impressive list of accomplishments, including a Distinguished Service Award (2022) from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) and the Business in Vancouver BC 500 award (2022, 2023) for outstanding leadership.

At LifeLabs, we are so proud to have Jennifer on our team. Her dedication, passion, and leadership inspire us every day. Congratulations, Jennifer, on this well-deserved recognition.

To learn more about the Top 25 Executives of Vancouver list, please visit https://csuitespotlight.com/2023/04/17/the-top-25-executives-of-vancouver-for-2023/.

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support 20 million patient visits annually and conduct over 100 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 5 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. LifeLabs is 100% Canadian owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure investment manager of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

