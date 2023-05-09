GeneDx Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

/EIN News/ -- Generated $40.7 million in first quarter 2023 pro forma revenue from continuing operations, representing a 7% increase year over year



Revenue included $22.4 million in whole exome testing, representing a 22% increase year over year

Ongoing cost mitigation in first quarter delivered 31% cash burn improvement year-over-year

Company reaffirms pro forma full year 2023 guidance

STAMFORD, Conn., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

“Our distinct strength in delivering genomic interpretation continues to play a growing role in the diagnosis of rare diseases, and we’re on our way to establishing a new standard of care. We served a record number of patients this quarter with strong and accelerating whole exome test growth, as well as other tests that play a critically important role in diagnosing children across a broad range of rare but collectively common conditions. As we continue to strengthen our commercial footprint and increase awareness about higher diagnostic yields available with our exome and genome tests, we are encouraged by increased adoption among non-genetic specialists who ordered their first GeneDx exome test in the first quarter,” said Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx. “Our efforts are amplified by guidelines from physician groups and updated payer coverage policies in support of our intent to drive a shift towards whole exome and genome sequencing, ultimately driving better patient care while delivering revenue growth and margin expansion going forward.”

GeneDx Pro Forma First Quarter Financial Results from Continuing Operations1

Pro forma results from continuing operations for GeneDx reported today include the combination of Legacy GeneDx and only the data and information business of Legacy Sema4, and assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of 2022. Continuing operations exclude revenues and costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostics testing business.

Revenue: Pro forma revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $40.7 million, compared to $38.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 7% year-over-year. Revenues from whole exome and genome tests were $22.4 million compared to $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 22% year-over-year.

Test Volume: Total tests resulted in the first quarter of 2023 were nearly 53,000, compared to over 41,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Total whole exome and whole genome tests resulted were approximately 8,700, an increase of 18% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Total tests resulted in the first quarter of 2023 were nearly 53,000, compared to over 41,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Total whole exome and whole genome tests resulted were approximately 8,700, an increase of 18% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Gross Margin: Pro forma adjusted gross margin from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2023 was 34%.



Total Company First Quarter Financial Results Including Now Discontinued Legacy Sema4 Diagnostic Testing Business1

Total Company results reported today for the first quarter of 2023 include the combination of continuing operations and the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business. All comparable 2022 information presented below excludes any Legacy GeneDx revenues and associated costs due to the timing of the acquisition of GeneDx which closed in the second quarter of 2022.

Total Company Cash Position: Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $214.0 million as of March 31, 2023. Total Company burn for the first quarter of 2023 was $58.8 million, an improvement of 31% year-over-year.

Total Company Cash Position: Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $214.0 million as of March 31, 2023. Total Company burn for the first quarter of 2023 was $58.8 million, an improvement of 31% year-over-year.

Net Loss 1 : Total Company net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was ($60.4) million. Total Company adjusted net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was ($48.9) million 2 compared to adjusted net loss of ($62.4) million for the first quarter of 2022, an improvement of 23% year-over-year.

Revenue 1 : Total Company revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $43.1 million, compared to $53.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Total Company revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $43.1 million, compared to $53.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross Margin1: Total Company gross margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 35%, with an adjusted gross margin of 33%2 in the quarter.

Recent Business Highlights

Financial & Corporate Growth

Closed the underwritten public offering and concurrent registered direct offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $150 million

Appointed Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A., as General Counsel

Commercial Updates

Presented or collaborated with researchers to showcase new data in 10 posters and presentations at the American College of Medical Genetics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting Presented data demonstrating the diagnostic advantages of exome sequencing compared with chromosomal microarray (CMA) Exome sequencing had a copy number variant (CNV) detection rate of 93.4%, factoring in that some CMA-reported CNVs were detected by exome sequencing but not reported due to lack of phenotypic fit. Additionally, for CMA negative cases, exome sequencing found a CNV in 1.3% of these cases, mostly due to limitations in CMA probe coverage. Collaborated in the presentation of initial data and analysis from the GUARDIAN study presented at the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting showing whole genome sequencing identified rare genetic conditions not otherwise part of standard newborn screening. Of the 1,000 newborns enrolled to date, true positive screening outcomes were present in 2.6% of newborns. This included 15 confirmed cases with G6PD deficiency, a genetic disorder not integrated with standard newborn screening. In a retrospective analysis performed by GeneDx, of almost 25,000 individuals with positive exome or genome sequencing, more than 20% of individuals could have identified their genetic disease on average, 7 to 11 years sooner had they received genome sequencing at birth.

Initiated outreach to physicians highlighting recent policy updates from UnitedHealthcare® and Cigna® providing both whole exome sequencing and whole genome sequencing coverage under their commercial plans to diagnose complex diseases and guide personalized medical treatment plans

Signed agreements with five biopharmaceutical companies focused on rare diseases or neurological disorders to deliver insightful and actionable information based on GeneDx dataset

Launched buccal swab, or cheek swab, for whole genome sequencing of biological parents to aid in disease diagnosis

GeneDx Pro Forma Full Year 2023 Guidance

GeneDx is reiterating its previously issued full year 2023 guidance. The continuing operations of GeneDx, excluding revenues and direct costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, are expected to:

Generate revenues between $205 to $220 million for full year 2023;

Expand gross margin profile in 2023 and beyond;

Use $95 to $110 million of net cash in 2023 for continuing operations. Inclusive of servicing obligations of the exited business activities, the Company’s cash burn in 2023 is expected to be in the range of $130 to $145 million; and

Turn profitable in 2025.

1 The pro forma unadjusted and adjusted results from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2023 and the comparable results for the first quarter of 2022 are presented on a pro forma basis assuming Legacy GeneDx and the Company were combined for the entirety of 2022 and exclude the revenues and costs from the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business, and include the combination of the Legacy GeneDx diagnostic business revenues and costs with the data and information revenues and associated costs derived from the Legacy Sema4 business. Actual total Company results include the results of the Legacy GeneDx business only from the date of the Company’s acquisition of Legacy GeneDx on April 29, 2022, the purchase accounting associated with the acquisition of Legacy GeneDx, and also include the financial impacts of exited Legacy Sema4 business activities for the full quarter.

2 Adjusted gross margin and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures presented.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected full year 2023 reported revenue guidance, our expectations regarding our gross margin profile in 2023 and beyond, our use of cash for continuing operations and our cash burn in 2023 and our turning profitable in 2025, our expectations for our growth and future investment in our business, our expectations regarding our plans to pursue new strategic direction, improve our operational efficiency and reduce our cash burn and our ability to scale to profitability, the associated cost savings of our business exits and impact on our gross margins. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 16, 2023, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Pro forma select volume and revenue from Continuing Operations in the table below assumes Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of the applicable quarter(s) and are calculated based on the construct of our continuing operations inclusive of Legacy GeneDx combined with data revenues and associated costs from Legacy Sema4. Pro forma select metrics are presented for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred had the GeneDx acquisition been completed on such dates or that may occur in the future.

Pro Forma Select Volume & Revenue from Continuing Operations

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Volumes Whole Exome, Whole Genome 7,397 7,579 7,722 7,862 8,705 Exome based Panels 2,630 3,141 2,983 3,013 3,136 Hereditary Cancer 6,429 7,391 5,445 6,069 7,120 Other individual gene tests and multi-gene disease panels 24,610 27,446 28,764 31,891 33,817 Total 41,066 45,557 44,914 48,835 52,778 Revenue Whole Exome, Whole Genome $18.4 $21.1 $24.0 $23.3 $22.4 Exome based Panels $2.4 $2.4 $2.3 $2.0 $2.0 Hereditary Cancer $2.8 $3.8 $3.5 $4.4 $4.3 Other individual gene tests and multi-gene disease panels $12.8 $10.5 $15.6 $14.3 $10.6 Data Information $1.6 $2.3 $1.8 $1.9 $1.3 Total $38.0 $40.1 $47.2 $45.8 $40.7





Unaudited Pro forma select financial information assume Legacy GeneDx was owned for the entirety of 2022 and is calculated based on the construct of our continuing operations inclusive of Legacy GeneDx combined with data revenues and associated costs from Legacy Sema4. Unaudited Pro forma select financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the results that would have occurred had the Legacy GeneDx acquisition been completed on such dates or that may occur in the future.





UNAUDITED PRO FORMA SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

(in thousands)

GeneDx Continuing

Operations Legacy Sema4

Discontinued Business Combined GeneDx

and Sema4 Revenue 40,693 2,446 43,139 Adjusted Cost of Services 26,826 2,080 28,906 Adjusted Gross Margin 13,867 366 14,233 Adjusted Gross Margin % 34.1% 14.9% 33.0%





Total Company results below for the first quarter of 2023 include the combination of continuing operations and the now discontinued Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.





GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Adjusted Gross Margin & Adjusted Operating Loss

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue Diagnostic test revenue 41,850 Other Revenue 1,289 Total Revenue 43,139 Cost of Service 27,903 Gross Profit 15,236 Gross Margin 35.3% Depreciation and Amortization 589 Stock-based compensation (1,666) Restructuring costs 74 Adjusted Gross Profit 14,233 Adjusted Gross Margin 33.0% Research & Development 14,592 Depreciation and Amortization 852 Stock-based compensation 943 Restructuring costs 91 Adjusted Research & Development 12,706 Selling & Marketing 13,452 Depreciation and Amortization 1,226 Stock-based compensation 63 Restructuring costs 142 Adjusted Selling & Marketing 12,022 General & Administrative & Related Party Expense 45,436 Depreciation and Amortization 5,968 Stock-based compensation 709 Restructuring costs 395 Adjusted General & Administrative & Related Party 38,364 Total Adjusted Operating Expenses 63,092 Impairment Loss 2,120 Loss from Operations (60,364) Depreciation and Amortization 8,636 Stock-based compensation 48 Restructuring costs 702 Impairment Loss 2,120 Adjusted loss from operations (48,858)





The financial statements that follow represents our preliminary unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and year ended December 31, 2022, subject to change, which have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Results include the combination of Legacy GeneDx and Legacy Sema4 with the activities of Legacy GeneDx only from the April 29, 2022 acquisition date.





GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,

2023

(unaudited) December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,895 $ 123,933 Restricted cash 12,144 13,470 Accounts receivable, net 32,911 42,634 Due from related parties 636 708 Inventory, net 12,334 13,665 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,428 18,212 Total current assets 272,348 212,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,235 32,758 Property and equipment, net 49,508 51,527 Intangible assets, net 183,144 186,650 Long-term restricted cash 900 900 Other assets 6,160 6,485 Total assets $ 545,295 $ 490,942 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 69,889 $ 84,878 Due to related parties 4,315 3,593 Short-term lease liabilities 5,199 6,121 Other current liabilities 39,629 49,705 Total current liabilities 119,032 144,297 Long-term debt, net of current portion 6,250 6,250 Long-term lease liabilities 63,883 60,013 Other liabilities 22,111 22,000 Deferred taxes 2,510 2,659 Warrant liability 440 418 Earn-out contingent liability 2,600 1,600 Total liabilities 216,826 237,237 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 24,193,436 and 11,773,065 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,513,877 $ 1,378,125 Accumulated deficit (1,185,410 ) (1,124,421 ) Total stockholders’ equity 328,469 253,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 545,295 $ 490,942





GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Diagnostic test revenue $ 41,850 $ 52,495 Other revenue 1,289 1,446 Total revenue 43,139 53,941 Cost of services 27,903 48,316 Gross profit 15,236 5,625 Research and development 14,592 21,315 Selling and marketing 13,452 25,629 General and administrative 43,689 46,702 Related party expenses 1,747 1,284 Impairment loss 2,120 — Loss from operations (60,364 ) (89,305 ) Other income (expense), net: Change in fair market value of warrant and earn-out contingent liabilities (3,453 ) 13,190 Interest income 732 27 Interest expense (767 ) (808 ) Other income, net 2,716 — Total other (expense) income, net (772 ) 12,409 Loss before income taxes $ (61,136 ) $ (76,896 ) Income tax benefit 147 — Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (60,989 ) $ (76,896 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock 20,061,945 7,405,114 Basic and diluted net loss per share, Class A common stock $ (3.04 ) $ (10.38 )



