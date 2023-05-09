SuRo Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Asset Value of $7.59 Per Share as of March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net assets totaled approximately $215.0 million, or $7.59 per share, at March 31, 2023 as compared to $7.39 per share at December 31, 2022 and $12.22 per share at March 31, 2022.

“As we have consistently demonstrated, SuRo Capital is committed to initiatives that enhance shareholder value, and we believe the market is currently undervaluing our portfolio. Given the discount our stock has traded at compared to net asset value per share, we believe our recent Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer was an efficient and accretive deployment of capital. As announced in the first quarter and executed subsequent to quarter-end, the Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer resulted in the purchase of 3.0 million shares of common stock for $4.50 per share,” said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

“We are encouraged by reports that in the first quarter, secondary transactions were closed at an approximately 50% discount to a company’s last primary financing. While still relatively expensive compared to public comparables, this discount, coupled with increasing secondary trade volumes, may indicate that the market is finding a level where investors will transact. With over $120.0 million of investable capital at quarter-end, we remain poised to continue investing in both primary and secondary opportunities for later-stage, high-growth companies at what we believe will be compelling valuations,” Mr. Klein concluded.

Investment Portfolio as of March 31, 2023

At March 31, 2023, SuRo Capital held positions in 37 portfolio companies – 33 privately held and 4 publicly held – with an aggregate fair value of approximately $165.1 million, excluding short-term US treasuries. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 59% of the total portfolio at fair value as of March 31, 2023.

Top Five Investments as of March 31, 2023

Portfolio Company ($ in millions) Cost Basis Fair Value % of Total Portfolio Learneo, Inc. (f/k/a Course Hero, Inc.) $ 15.0 $ 50.8 30.8 % Colombier Sponsor LLC 2.7 14.8 9.0 Blink Health, Inc. 15.0 11.7 7.1 Locus Robotics Corp. 10.0 10.0 6.1 Architect Capital PayJoy SPV 10.0 10.0 6.1 Total(1) $ 52.7 $ 97.3 58.9 %



(1) Total may not sum due to rounding.

First Quarter 2023 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, SuRo Capital funded the following follow-on investments (excluding short-term US treasuries):

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount Orchard Technologies, Inc. Series 1 Senior Preferred 1/13/2023 $2.0 million True Global Ventures 4 Plus Pte Ltd(1) Limited Partner Fund Investment 3/31/2023 $1.3 million

(1) The previously unfunded capital commitment of $1.3 million was deemed fully contributed in lieu of cash distributions.



During the three months ended March 31, 2023, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments (excluding short-term US treasuries):

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Shares Sold Average Net Share Price(1) Net Proceeds Realized Gain/(Loss) Kahoot! ASA(2) Various 38,305 $1.97 $0.1 million $(0.1 million) NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.(3) Various 123,938 $18.50 $2.3 million $(0.2 million) Rent The Runway, Inc.(4) 1/4/2023 79,191 $3.05 $0.2 million $(1.0 million) Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(5) Various N/A N/A $0.3 million $- True Global Ventures 4 Plus Pte Ltd(6) 3/31/2023 N/A N/A $1.3 million $1.3 million

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) As of March 8, 2023, SuRo Capital had sold its remaining Kahoot! ASA public common shares.

(3) As of March 31, 2023, SuRo Capital held 105,820 remaining NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. public common shares.

(4) As of January 4, 2023, SuRo Capital had sold its remaining Rent the Runway, Inc. public common shares.

(5) During the three months ended March 31, 2023, approximately $0.3 million was received from Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, approximately $0.3 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining was attributed to interest.

(6) The previously unfunded capital commitment of $1.3 million was deemed fully contributed in lieu of cash distributions.

Subsequent to quarter-end, through May 9, 2023, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments (excluding short-term US treasuries):

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Net Proceeds Realized Loss Ozy Media, Inc.(1) 5/4/2023 $- $(10.9 million) Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(2) 4/21/2023 $0.1 million $-

(1) On May 4, 2023, SuRo Capital abandoned its investment in Ozy Media, Inc.

(2) Subsequent to March 31, 2023, $0.1 million was received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $0.1 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining proceeds were attributed to interest.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023 Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022 $ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1) Net investment loss $ (4.2 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (4.2 ) $ (0.14 ) Net realized gain on investments 0.2 0.01 3.1 0.10 Net change in unrealized appreciation of investments 8.6 0.30 21.6 0.69 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations – basic (2) $ 4.6 $ 0.16 $ 20.5 $ 0.66 Dividends declared - - (3.4 ) (0.11 ) Issuance of common stock from public offering - - 0.2 0.01 Repurchase of common stock - - (1.4 ) (0.06 ) Stock-based compensation 0.4 0.04 (0.0 ) 0.01 Increase in net asset value(2) $ 5.0 $ 0.20 $ 15.9 $ 0.50

(1) Based on basic weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Total may not sum due to rounding.

Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 28.4 million and 31.2 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. As of March 31, 2023, there were 28,338,580 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.

SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $135.6 million as of March 31, 2023, consisting of cash, short-term US treasuries, and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to lock-up restrictions at quarter-end.

Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

On March 17, 2023, our Board of Directors authorized a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer (“Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 3.0 million shares of our common stock at a price per share between $3.00 and $4.50, using available cash. In accordance with the Tender Offer, on April 21, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,000,000 shares at a price of $4.50 per share, representing 10.6% of its outstanding shares. The per share purchase price of properly tendered shares represents 60.9% of net asset value per share as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

Under the Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market provided it complies with the prohibitions under its insider trading policies and procedures and the applicable provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The dollar value of shares that may yet be purchased by SuRo Capital under the Share Repurchase Program is approximately $16.4 million. The Share Repurchase Program is authorized through October 31, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on May 9, 2023. The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 866-580-3963, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is +1 786-697-3501. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 0401553. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed until 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) on May 16, 2023 by dialing 866-583-1035 (U.S.) or +44 (0) 20 3451 9993 (International) and using conference ID number 0401553.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein, including statements regarding SuRo Capital's beliefs, expectations, intentions, or strategies for the future, may constitute "forward-looking statements". SuRo Capital cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of any market volatility that may be detrimental to our business, our portfolio companies, our industry, and the global economy, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors, cautionary statements, and other conditions which could cause SuRo Capital's actual results to differ from management's current expectations are contained in SuRo Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SuRo Capital undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

Contact

SuRo Capital Corp.

(212) 931-6331

IR@surocap.com

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (UNAUDITED)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $154,328,296 and $155,103,810, respectively) $ 128,088,500 $ 130,901,546 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $41,140,804 and $41,140,804, respectively) 11,270,798 12,591,162 Controlled investments (cost of $19,883,894 and $19,883,894, respectively) 25,728,742 13,695,870 Total Portfolio Investments 165,088,040 157,188,578 Investments in U.S. Treasury bills (cost of $75,497,157 and $84,999,598, respectively) 75,986,912 85,056,817 Total Investments (cost of $290,850,151 and $301,128,106, respectively) 241,074,952 242,245,395 Cash 48,113,676 40,117,598 Escrow proceeds receivable 609,685 628,332 Interest and dividends receivable 105,008 138,766 Deferred financing costs 539,120 555,761 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 654,202 727,006 Total Assets 291,096,643 284,412,858 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 2,389,773 708,827 Dividends payable 188,357 296,170 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026(2) 73,475,444 73,387,159 Total Liabilities 76,053,574 74,392,156 Net Assets $ 215,043,069 $ 210,020,702 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 28,338,580 and 28,429,499 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 283,386 $ 284,295 Paid-in capital in excess of par 331,306,021 330,899,254 Accumulated net investment loss (69,054,370 ) (64,832,605 ) Accumulated net realized gain on investments, net of distributions 2,741,808 2,552,465 Accumulated net unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (50,233,776 ) (58,882,707 ) Net Assets $ 215,043,069 $ 210,020,702 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 7.59 $ 7.39

(1) This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively.

(2) As of March 31, 2023, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.53%) had a face value $75,000,000. As of December 31, 2022, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.53%) had a face value $75,000,000.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income $ 49,475 $ 162,455 Dividend income 63,145 130,645 Controlled investments: Interest income 236,000 290,000 Interest income from U.S. Treasury bills 950,462 — Total Investment Income 1,299,082 583,100 OPERATING EXPENSES Compensation expense 2,136,754 1,860,702 Directors’ fees 160,565 160,565 Professional fees 990,834 1,272,713 Interest expense 1,213,286 1,200,786 Income tax expense 529,780 2,050 Other expenses 489,628 310,989 Total Operating Expenses 5,520,847 4,807,805 Net Investment Loss (4,221,765 ) (4,224,705 ) Realized Gain on Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 189,343 3,096,275 Net Realized Gain on Investments 189,343 3,096,275 Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (2,063,577 ) 21,743,987 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (1,320,364 ) (289,102 ) Controlled investments 12,032,872 130,000 Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments 8,648,931 21,584,885 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 4,616,509 $ 20,456,455 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.66 Diluted(1) $ 0.16 $ 0.66 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding ​ Basic 28,378,529 31,228,046 Diluted(1) 28,378,529 31,228,046

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, there were no potentially dilutive securities outstanding.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

​ Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Per Basic Share Data Net asset value at beginning of the year $ 7.39 $ 11.72 Net investment loss(1) (0.15 ) (0.14 ) Net realized gain on investments(1) 0.01 0.10 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) 0.30 0.69 Dividends declared — (0.11 ) Issuance of common stock from public offering(1) — 0.01 Repurchase of common stock(1) — (0.06 ) Stock-based compensation(1) 0.04 0.01 Net asset value at end of period $ 7.59 $ 12.22 Per share market value at end of period $ 3.62 $ 8.63 Total return based on market value(2) (4.74 )% (31.72 )% Total return based on net asset value(2) 2.71 % 5.03 % Shares outstanding at end of period 28,338,580 31,164,443 Ratios/Supplemental Data: ​ ​ Net assets at end of period $ 215,043,069 $ 380,701,527 Average net assets $ 209,347,362 $ 364,015,960 Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 10.70 % 5.39 % Ratio of net investment loss to average net assets(3) (8.18 )% (4.73 )% Portfolio Turnover Ratio 1.24 % — %

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Total return based on market value is based upon the change in market price per share between the opening and ending market values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances. Total return based on net asset value is based upon the change in net asset value per share between the opening and ending net asset values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances.

(3) Financial highlights for periods of less than one year are annualized and the ratios of operating expenses to average net assets and net investment loss to average net assets are adjusted accordingly. Because the ratios are calculated for the Company’s common stock taken as a whole, an individual investor’s ratios may vary from these ratios.