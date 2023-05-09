Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,970 in the last 365 days.

Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $43.8 million or $17.66 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($5.3) million or ($2.13) per share for the same period in 2022

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF INCOME (LOSS)
  (unaudited)
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
   
  For the three months ended
  03/31/2023 03/31/2022
     
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $43.8 ($5.3)
     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $17.66 ($2.13)
     

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082

         

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more