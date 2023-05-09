Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $43.8 million or $17.66 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($5.3) million or ($2.13) per share for the same period in 2022
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF INCOME (LOSS)
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|03/31/2023
|03/31/2022
|Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$43.8
|($5.3)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|$17.66
|($2.13)
Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082